Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Spent Mother’s Day With Her Kids

Blake was photographed holding Gwen's youngest son in his arms.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spent some quality time together with Gwen’s three children for Mother’s Day. Daily Mail recently shared new photos and video of the couple celebrating the holiday together as a family, where Shelton could sweetly be seen carrying his girlfriend’s youngest son, 4-year-old Apollo, in his arms.

The new photos showed Shelton, Stefani, and her kids with former husband Gavin Rossdale together on May 13, where the “Used To Love You” singer could be seen sporting a black coat and leopard print high-heeled boots for their Mother’s Day mass.

Blake carried little Apollo to the entrance of the church, while footage captured by the outlet then showed him picking up the youngster again as they exited the church service later in the day, carrying him back to their car.

Video of the modern family captured by The Hollywood Gossip on Sunday shows the three kids heading into the church via a different entrance, while Shelton and Stefani continued along the path together as Blake sweetly put his arm around his girlfriend of more than two years as they walked together.

Daily Mail then published paparazzi snaps of Gwen later in the day where she could be seen carrying a pink present into her parent’s house in California, which was likely a Mother’s Day gift for her mom, Patti.

The outlet reported that Shelton joined the gang at Stefani’s mom’s house, as Gwen looked a little more casual than her earlier church trip by donning denim overalls and sneakers.

Earlier this month, Shelton joked about his Mother’s Day plans for Stefani this year, sharing his unique idea to surprise her for breakfast while chatting with media on the red carpet following taping NBC’s The Voice.

Speaking alongside fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson, Blake told Extra that he was going to make Stefani a waffle platter for the big day to spell out the word “Mom.”

@blakeshelton #countrymusicfreakstour gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 14, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT

“It is going to be a huge waffle, because you can only make the squares, so it has to be like Legos,” the country star joked of his big, but not so healthy, surprise for Gwen. “I have to make a c**p load of waffles.”

Kelly then pointed out the flaw in Blake’s plan for his girlfriend, quipping during the red carpet interview, “Have you seen her? She don’t eat no waffles. She eats healthy.”

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Shelton also revealed the more serious Mother’s Day plans he had in store for Stefani in an interview with E! News while speaking to the outlet alongside another of his fellow coaches, this time Alicia Keys.

“I was thinking about doing some weed eating,” he said of how he planned to help his girlfriend out, adding that he would “maybe help around the house” to show Gwen how much he cares.