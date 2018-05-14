Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Nude Throwback Picture In Celebration Of Mother’s Day

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a nude photo of herself from when she was younger.

Many celebrities — and children of celebrities — took to social media to wish their mothers a Happy Mother’s Day, but Gwyneth Paltrow had to be extra.

The Oscar winner-turned-Goop entrepreneur decided to post a photo of herself back when she was pregnant with her daughter, Apple (whose father is Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin).

Of course, since she’s Gwyneth Paltrow, she had to post a photo of herself totally nude.

Naturally, we can’t show you the photo here, but The Daily Mail has a photo of the Shakespeare in Love actress from 14 years ago, when she was just about to give birth.

Paltrow also shares a son, Moses, who is 12 years old, with Martin.

Even though she and Chris Martin are no longer together — they divorced in 2016, and Chris Martin has been rumored to be linked to 50 Shades star Dakota Johnson — Paltrow seems to be moving on just fine, and is, in fact, engaged to be married to producer Brad Falchuk.

In a recent interview with Just Jared, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that her two children with Martin are, in fact, happy about her pending nuptials to the producer. Calling herself “very lucky” to have supportive relationships in her life, Paltrow also said that she’s learning how to be part of a blended family now that she’s with Falchuk.

Falchuk is also best known as the producer of the upcoming Netflix special, The Politician. With a cast that is rumored to also include Barbra Streisand and Ben Platt, the dark comedy has political leanings, and will feature “a different political race that the character is involved in.”

So far, the series — which has Ryan Murphy at the helm — has only been ordered by the streaming giant for two seasons. It’s unclear whether this will be extended as the success continues.

Nothing like a family reunion #infinitywar A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 23, 2018 at 8:32pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow is, as many fans know, the daughter of Hollywood producer Bruce Paltrow and acclaimed, award-winning actress Blythe Danner. And though she’s come under fire, as of late, for her seemingly out-of-touch comments, she is still considered a very successful actress and entrepreneur, especially with the success of her lifestyle brand Goop.