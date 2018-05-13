WWE News: Daniel Bryan Could Still Leave WWE When His Contract Is Up This Fall

Despite a recent return to the ring after two years in retirement, Daniel Bryan's future isn't yet certain.

Back in March, WWE doctors had finally medically cleared Daniel Bryan to return to the ring and resume his wrestling career after more than two years in retirement. Since then, he has wasted not a moment making up for lost time as he’s been wrestling almost constantly. Fans believed his being cleared to return meant that he would be a WWE guy for the rest of his life, but as things currently stand, he could still leave the company this fall.

Before Bryan was cleared, the date of his WWE contract expiration was never kept much of a secret from anyone. He always let it be known that his deal with the company would be up sometime in September of 2018 and that he wasn’t sure what the future held for him.

After getting clearance to get back in the ring, Bryan has taken on AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Rusev, Big Cass, and others. It has been believed that there are bigger things in store for him and that he’ll end up back in the WWE Championship picture before too long, but a few things need to be taken care of first.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider recently spoke on Daniel Bryan’s contract status, and it brings about some cause for concern.

WWE

By way of Ringside News, Johnson spoke about Bryan’s status and said that he has actually not yet signed a new contract with WWE. If he doesn’t end signing a new deal at some point, Bryan could technically be on his way out the door by September.

“He has not. His deal is still set to expire in September, and if he does not…he could still walk out and go work elsewhere. Although, my gut feeling is it’s not going to happen. He will probably sign a new deal.”

It’s hard to believe that Daniel Bryan wouldn’t continue his career with WWE, but anything is possible. Doctors outside of WWE had already cleared him to return, and it was honestly thought that he would wrestle elsewhere — Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling — after his contract expired.

Six months before that was set to happen, the doctors of WWE finally cleared him, and now, he’s back in the ring. Cageside Seats reported that Daniel Bryan is set to stick around with the company even after his contract is over, so, it is assumed that he’ll sign a new one soon.

Daniel Bryan was set to become one of the hottest and biggest free agents in all of professional wrestling this fall, but he had to wait until his contract expired. Then, WWE doctors cleared him to return to the ring and everyone kind of figured that things were going to stay as they were. While that may still happen, if Bryan doesn’t sign a new deal by sometime in September, there could be a bidding war for the future Hall of Famer.