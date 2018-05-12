NBC Picked Up ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ After Fox Canceled, Cast Thanks Fans For RenewB99 Movement

When Fox canceled 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' fans of the show took to social media to start a movement designed to convince the network to give it another chance. NBC jumped in and saved the day.

It was a disappointment to viewers everywhere when Fox television network announced they would not be renewing Brooklyn Nine-Nine and fans would have to say goodbye to Andy Samberg and the rest of the show’s cast. Fans were elated when NBC announced Friday that it will be picking up the acclaimed television series for a much desired sixth season.

In a statement recently released, NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt admitted that he has regretted letting Brooklyn Nine-Nine get away when it was first picked up by Fox. Greenblatt stated that it’s time the show has found its way to where it belongs. The statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly reads as follows.

“Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

One day after Fox canceled the police comedy, which stars Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg, NBC rescued Brooklyn Nine-Nine and ordered 13 episodes to air for the 2018-2019 season. Dan Goor, co-creator of the show, tweeted the announcement late last night. Goor gave the fans credit for the show’s revival.

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018

There was some speculation that Hulu may take on the show’s revival but that hope faded quickly. The passionate fans of the show, some of them quite famous, became outraged and expressed shock and awe when Fox announced the news.

People reported how a group of fans took to social media in an effort to save the show. Mark Hamill and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among the Twitter RenewB99 movement designed to convince the network to give the show another chance.

The Fox network did not change their mind on the cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. However, NBC chose to jump in and give the fans what they wanted, or at least one more season of a show that not only brings current topics to light but makes them laugh in the process.

Now, the developers and cast of the show are singing high praises to their fans, giving them credit for saving what many people feel is one of the best comedies on television. Melissa Fumero, an actress on the show, had the following to say to her fans.

“You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!”

With the massive outpour of fan support causing NBC to pick up the show, creator Dan Goor, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Le Truglio, and Andy Samberg also took to Twitter to give thanks to the viewers for NBC‘s revival of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.