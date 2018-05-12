Khloe Kadashian Says Tristan Thompson & Baby True ‘Are Twins’ After Revealing Baby’s Face

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson and daughter True look 'identical.'

Khloe Kardashian finally revealed her daughter True Thompson’s face on Saturday, and fans couldn’t get over how much the baby girl looked like her dad. Now, Khloe is totally agreeing with those who think True and Tristan look alike.

According to a May 12 report by Pop Culture, Khloe Kardashian shared a video of baby True Thompson on her Instagram over the weekend. In the video, the baby is seen with a filter, but it is easy to see that she resembles her father, Tristan Thompson. When one fan asked Khloe via Twitter who she thinks her daughter looks like, she replied, “Tristan and True are twins,” adding that “it’s crazy” how much like look alike.

Later, when another fan pointed out how much True looks like her father, Khloe Kardashian revealed that “everyone” tells her that True and Tristan Thompson are “identical,” saying “it’s wild.” Khloe also revealed that she hopes her daughter’s eyes “stay light” so that she can “get something” in the way of looking similar to her baby girl.

The tweets mark the first time that Khloe Kardashian has spoken about Tristan Thompson since his shocking cheating scandal. As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online just days before she gave birth. The scandal erupted, and it was alleged that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with at least five different women during her pregnancy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to give their relationship a second chance following the scandal. They are currently living together in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers. In the past week, the couple has started to re-emerge into the public eye. They were spotted having lunch together in Cleveland and were photographed having a romantic matinee movie date on Tuesday. Khloe has even started coming to Tristan’s basketball games again following the scandal.

????Happy One Month True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

However, Khloe’s family members are reportedly not very happy about her decision to try and work things out with Tristan. Kim Kardashian has been less than enthusiastic when speaking publicly about her sister’s relationship, and Rob Kardashian is reportedly furious with Thompson for hurting his sister.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken out about the cheating scandal.