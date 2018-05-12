‘Little People, Big World’s’ Jackson Roloff Turns 1

Jackson Kyle Roloff was born to Zach and Tori Roloff on May 12, 2017, and is preparing to celebrate his first birthday as one of the TLC series' youngest cast members.

Little People, Big World’s Roloff family is celebrating a very special day today, as baby Jackson Roloff, Zach and Tori Roloff’s firstborn son, is turning 1-year-old.

Earlier today, Tori Roloff took to Instagram to post two photos featuring baby Jackson, with the first one showing him in his usual pose whenever he turns another month older. According to Tori, the photo in question made her feel “emotional,” as it marked the last in a series of milestone photos for each of Jackson’s first 12 months and the “first of many things” she needs to let go of. She added that Jackson’s personality has “really taken shape” in the current month now that he’s closer than ever to taking his first steps.

“He loves his dad so much and yells at him from across the room if he isn’t paying attention,” Tori Roloff added.

“Jackson helped celebrate both mom and dad’s birthdays this month and we’re interested to see what he does with his cake today!”

Tori also observed that baby J has taken to clapping his hands as his new favorite activity, especially when other people join him in clapping.

The second photo posted by Tori is a collage of baby Jackson Roloff’s monthly update photos, with the center image featuring Tori in the hospital with her husband Zach by her side, right after she gave birth to Jackson. She commented that the past 12 months of watching her firstborn grow “has been a gift that [she] will never be able to repay.”

Tori Roloff wasn’t the only family member celebrating Jackson’s first birthday on social media, as Matt Roloff posted a photo of his grandson on Friday, along with a caption that invited Little People, Big World fans to send in their birthday wishes to baby J.

“Getting everything ready for this little farmer’s one year birthday celebration tomorrow…. Like this if you want me to wish him a birthday wish from you!”

As of the moment, none of the other Roloff family members have wished Jackson a happy first birthday via Instagram, but Radar Online noted that grandma Amy Roloff posted a photo of Zach and Jackson on Friday, as she wished Zach and his twin brother Jeremy a happy 28th birthday.

Jackson weighs in at a healthy 21 pounds and has eight teeth at 1-year-old. Like his father Zach, Jackson was born with a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, and recent episodes of Little People, Big World have focused on the challenges Zach and Tori have faced as they raise a son with such a condition, as well as the joy that has come with the couple becoming first-time parents last year, as recapped by In Touch Weekly.