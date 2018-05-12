Todd Chrisley Opens Up About Granddaughter Chloe And Online Racial Bullying

Little Chloe has become the victim of online bullying due to the color of her skin

Your favorite Southern family returned on May 8 for the sixth season of Chrisley Knows Best. The Chrisley family first graced our TV screens in 2014 and we haven’t been able to get enough of them ever since. Out of the family bunch, fans were excited when it was announced that little Chloe Chrisley would be coming back again for the current season. She was relevant in the first three seasons and then she disappeared and then returned again for Season 5. Now that Chloe is 5-years-old, she is aware of what’s going on around her and Todd even says that “she wants to be involved”

Chloe is Todd’s eldest son, Kyle’s daughter. Kyle was around for Season 1 of the show and left after that. Unfortunately, Todd and Kyle do not have an entirely close relationship as Kyle reportedly had a substance abuse problem in the past when Chloe was first born, which led to him losing custody of his daughter when she was 6-months-old.

Todd opens up about Chloe saying, “She has literally changed our lives in so many different ways.” “She’s opened our mind to so many things that we didn’t even know existed,” he added. Todd says that Chloe has become the subject of racial, online bullying due to the color of her skin. Chloe is bi-racial and that never stopped Todd or his family from loving her any less. “We made a conscious decision that she is our child, she is our family member, and we’re not going to be a part of anything that’s going to cause her to feel less than,” the reality-TV dad proclaimed.

It’s hard to imagine how anyone could or why anyone would subject the adorable, little girl to such cruelty. Todd said, “We had never dealt with racism. We have learned that it’s a very prevalent situation in this country.” He admits he and his family only found out about the bullying after reading the negative things people were writing about her on social media.

While Todd and Kyle don’t have the best relationship, he says that his son would rather not be on the show, but that he is doing “great.” It’s true, the two have had some serious ups and downs. In 2014, Kyle slammed his father, claiming that he didn’t actually care about Chloe, he just wanted her for ratings because having a “mixed race child” would be good for demographic reasons. “He didn’t want to see her before then. He said he wanted nothing to do with her,” Kyle had claimed.

Kyle has been forthcoming about the place he was at when Chloe entered the picture. He admitted that his daughter was a result of a “one-night stand” he had with Chloe’s biological mother, Angela Johnson, when he was on meth. Johnson is not a part of Chloe’s life.

Despite their relationship, Todd still has high hopes for his son and granddaughter.

“My hopes are that as time progresses that she will know who her daddy is and that their relationship will change at some point.”

You can catch Todd and Chloe on Chrisley Knows Best every Tuesday at 10 p.m. on USA.