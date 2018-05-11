Carrie Underwood ‘Looking To Move’ From Nashville Home After Accident

Carrie Underwood is "so done" with Nashville neighborhood after scary accident.

Carrie Underwood wants to move from her Nashville home following the “freak accident” that caused caused her to end up with dozens of stitches on her face.

According to a May 10 report by People Magazine, sources close to Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher reveal that the couple can’t wait to move from their Nashville home and are currently “looking” for a new place to live. The insider adds that Mike and Carrie are “completely done” with the neighborhood they live in, and that they made the final decision to leave the house after Underwood’s scary fall. However, the country music singer’s fall wasn’t the only contributing factor to the decision to move. Security issues are also allegedly to blame for Carrie and Mike wanting out of their neighborhood.

While Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are now actively looking for a new place to live, sources reveal that the Before He Cheats singer won’t be moving out of Nashville, where Mike plays in the NHL for the Predators, but they are interested in leaving their current house behind.

Sadly, Carrie Underwood’s neighbors have become a big issue. Sources reveal that some of the people who live in the singer’s neighborhood have been letting people into the community to “look around,” and that the situation got worse following Carrie’s shocking accident.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher bought the 400-acre piece of land after getting married in 2010. The couple then built their custom estate on the land. It wasn’t until seven years later, in November 2017 that Carrie had her fall, which resulted in the singer having 40-50 stitches to her face as well as requiring surgery for a broken wrist. Underwood told Hoda Kotb on The Today Show that she fell while taking her dogs outside, and that it could have happened to anyone.

After the fall, Carrie Underwood kept her face hidden from cameras while she healed. Only recently has she re-emerged into the spotlight and begun to talk about the accident, even claiming that her makeup artists have to “spackle” her face with makeup to hide the scars she has following the accident.