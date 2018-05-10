Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Should ‘Definitely Put A Ring On It’ After Jenna Johnson Jokes About Engagement

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro dancers could be the next couple to waltz down the aisle.

Val Chmerkovskiy knows he has a good thing with girlfriend Jenna Johnson, but will the pro dancers be the next Dancing With the Stars couple to walk down the aisle? Val hinted at the possibility during a recent exchange with a fan on Twitter.

Chmerkovskiy responded to a tweet about his longtime DWTS girlfriend after a fan tweeted a gif of the pretty pro dancer with the caption: “Jenna Johnson though.” Val responded to the tweet with, “I should def put a ring on it,” and he punctuated the caption with emojis of heart eyes and a crown.

Val Chmerkovskiy’s tweet about Jenna Johnson comes a few days after the Dancing with the Stars: Athletes pro dancer toldEntertainment Tonight that she is ready to take the next step with her on-and-off boyfriend of more than two years.

“Time’s a-ticking!” Johnson joked to ET when asked if Val is ready to follow in his brother Maks’ footsteps and get married. “We’ll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon]. We both have very big things happening right now, so we’ll let that ride over… maybe we’ll go to Fiji!”

Of her relationship with Val, Jenna admitted the couple had “lots of ups and downs,” but finally realized they’re “way better together”—and it sounds like Val agrees.

You can see Val Chmerkovskiy’s tweet about Jenna Johnson below.

I should def put a ring on it ???????????? https://t.co/XIKV5CKppm — Valentin (@iamValC) May 9, 2018

On the heels of the DWTS weddings of Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd and Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, fans would love to see Val and Jenna walk down the aisle. And based on Jenna’s comments and Val’s tweet, it sounds like the couple is on the same page regarding an engagement.

'DWTS' Pro Jenna Johnson Says 'Time's Ticking' for Boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy to Propose (Exclusive) https://t.co/3PuzU5SdK1 pic.twitter.com/qv1X03w6kc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 10, 2018

But what about kids? Val Chmerkovskiy is a doting uncle to Maks and Peta’s son, Shai, and he made it clear he wants to be a father sooner than later, telling People magazine last year that he has “baby fever.” But Val also admitted that Jenna may not be quite ready for that.

“I think she would love to be a mother, but she also has so many incredible things going on in her life and I would feel very selfish to interrupt them for nine months,” Val told People, after revealing that he would want to get married before having children.

In the interim, the couple recently welcomed a different type of bundle of joy.

“We got a dog, and it’s like, it’s a wrap,” Johnson told ET. “Now she’s our child and she’s the cutest thing ever.”

You can see Jenna Johnson on Dancing With the Stars: Athletes on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.