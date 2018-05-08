Jennifer Sue Sunday: Florida Woman Calls 911 For Beer, Police Arrest Her For Misusing The Emergency System

A Florida woman really, really wanted some beer and she called it in as a medical emergency.

Jennifer Sue Sunday (also known as Jennifer Sue Roberts) just became infamous as the Florida woman who called 911 to get a beer. The 54-year-old woman faces criminal charges after deputies from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office say she placed two 911 calls from her St. Petersburg home earlier in May 2018 to report a medical emergency.

When paramedics arrived, the big emergency was that she needed to get a cold one. She actually made two phone calls to 911; once slightly after noon and the second almost four hours later. Despite it only being the middle of the day, The Tampa Bay Times reports that Sunday appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Following the second 911 call, she was arrested at her home.

The is not the first time that Sunday has been arrested for misusing the 911 system by calling in non-emergencies. According to jail records, Sunday also has several Pinellas County arrests under the name Jennifer Sue Roberts. The arrest report lists 28 calls to the 911 emergency system since February 2018. Each time she was listed as falsely claiming she had a medical emergency.

Calling 911 for a beer just adds to the litany of Sunday’s arrest record. The Florida woman has two previous arrests in her history for abusing the 911 system in Pinellas County. One of the arrests was in August 2014 and the other was June 2016. In previous times, she was arrested on multiple counts including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief.

This Florida woman has a history of misusing the 911 system. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

According to the Ansara law firm, “the state of Florida has classified Misuse of 911 as a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 for the first four offenses… If a person is convicted of unauthorized use of 911 four times and continues to misuse the service, they will be charged again with the same crime, only on the fifth time it is enhanced to a felony of the third degree. A Felony Misuse of 911 charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.”

The Florida woman was arrested on Friday. Sunday was held in jail for a time and released on her own recognizance.