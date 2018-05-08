What Time Will The Royal Wedding Be On Television In The United States?

American actress and model Meghan Markle will become a member of the British Royal Family when she exchanges vows with Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, at Windsor Castle, the royal residence in the U.K. county of Berkshire. Harry is the sixth in line to the British throne.

While the upcoming nuptials are obviously a huge story in England, there seems to be a tremendous amount of interest on this side of the Atlantic as well. With that in mind, U.S. television will provide live coverage of the highly anticipated and lavish wedding ceremony, with all the pomp and circumstance that it brings with it. About 23 million people watched the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Many American who are interested in the royals may be wondering what time the wedding will air on television in the U.S.

The upcoming ceremony itself is scheduled for noon local time in the U.K., which is 7 a.m. on the U.S. east coast, but TV networks are starting a lot earlier than that.

With correspondents on the scene, networks such as ABC, NBC, and CBS evidently will provide wall-to-wall coverage of the event on May 19 well before the couple walks down the aisle, Town & Country reports

NBC, for example, begins its coverage on the Today show starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time anchored by Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. PBS will also show the wedding live, which will be preceded by a five-part, royal-wedding-related series starting on May 14.

Anchored by Gayle King and others, CBS (and CBS streaming) will provide coverage of Meghan Markle’s big day beginning at 4:00 a.m. Eastern time. Apparently, the ABC folks may get an extra hour of sleep, because that network’s coverage begins at 5 a.m. on Good Morning America. ABC’s 20/20 will air prime-time specials about the royal wedding on at 10 p.m. Eastern on May 18 and 19.

The E! Network launches its E! Live from the Royal Wedding programing at 5 a.m., hosted by Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Sarah-Jane Crawford, plus royal expert Melanie Bromley. “The channel will also have programming like The Real Princess Diaries: From Diana to Meghan scheduled in the weeks leading up to the wedding, and are airing a Royal Wedding Rundown on Saturday evening, to recap the historic event right after it happens.”

The wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will also be aired on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, and BBC America.

The event will also be live-streamed on the web; check back with the Inquisitr for updates on where and when to watch the royal wedding online as well as on other television channels.