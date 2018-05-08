Iggy Azalea’s Bikini Thong Photo Spotlights Bubble Butt: Denies Plastic Surgery

Australian rap sensation Iggy Azalea admits getting breast implants and a nose job but denies butt plastic surgery.

Rapper Iggy Azalea showed off her sexy bikini body on Instagram May 8, where her thong bikini bottom spotlighted her cheeky figure. While Azalea has denied speculation that she got butt implants, plastic surgery rumors are swirling once again thanks to her eye-popping curves.

The Australian beauty has kept a fairly low profile recently other than to post bikini selfies to the delight of her legions of Instagram followers. Over the years, Iggy has been accused of getting butt implants to plump up her glutes.

“People have been saying I have bum implants forever, but I don’t have butt implants!” Azalea told The Project in 2015. “I have no problem talking about cosmetic surgery.”

Iggy has admitted getting a nose job and breast implants. Azalea, who has a naturally tiny waist, said she got breast augmentation to balance out her body, which is bottom-heavy. The singer explained that she got tired of having pads sewn into her costumes to even out her silhouette.

“Four months ago, I got bigger boobs,” Iggy told Vogue in 2015. “I’d thought about it my entire life.”

The 5-foot-10 Iggy said when she first came to the United States, modeling agents told her to lose weight and get plastic surgery on her nose to streamline it because it had a little bump.

“When I first got to the States, people told me I should think about modeling so I went to a few agencies, but once they measured my body, they didn’t like me anymore,” Azalea recounted.

Azalea admitted getting a nose job but denied rumors she got a chin implant, as the Inquisitr has reported. “She had a tiny hump that I reduced,” said Iggy’s plastic surgeon.

In 2014, Iggy Azalea teamed up with another curvy beauty, Jennifer Lopez, on their hit track “Booty.”

