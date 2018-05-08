‘Re:ZERO’ English Dub Episode 1 On Funimation Is Streaming – Is ‘Re:ZERO’ Season 2 Likely Based On The Novels?

Fans of the anime 'Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World' can now rewatch their favorites episodes in English.

The unbearable wait for the Re:ZERO Season 2 release date just got a little less grim now that Episode 1 of the Re:ZERO English dub has started streaming on Funimation Now. The plan is to release episodes a little at a time, with the first cour of Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World (Re:ZERO kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu) coming out this spring. Apparently, that means the second cour ending in Episode 25 will probably release through the summer.

The Re:ZERO English dub cast has been announced as follows.

Sean Chiplock as Subaru

Kayli Mills as Emilia

Erica Mendez as Puck

Ryan Bartley as Ram

Brianna Knickerbocker as Rem

Kira Buckland as Beatrice

Ray Chase as Roswaal

Christine Marie Cabanos as Felt

Robbie Daymond as Reinhard

Faye Mata as Priscilla

Cassandra Morris as Anastasia

Sarah Williams as Felix

Marc Diraison as Wilhelm

Chris Tergliafera as Marcos

Beau Billingslea as Rom

Patrick Seitz as Kadomon

Cristina Vee as Elsa

Lucien Dodge as Chin

Arnie Pantoja as Kan

Erika Harlacher as Crusch

Keith Silverstein as Al

Xanthe Huynh as Kadomon’s Daughter

Chris Cason as Convenience Store Staff

Ian Alden as Demon Clan Chief

Re:ZERO Season 2 Announcement Possible For Late 2018?

For many years, the chances of watching the second season of an anime were largely based on Blu-Ray sales. The anime industry has undergone many changes, and that’s no longer the case, but if Blu-Ray sales are at least a gauge of popularity in Japan then the Re:ZERO anime is popular indeed. The combined sales for all of the Blu-Ray box sets sold in Japan easily reached the tens of thousands since the first disc volume alone sold almost 12,000 copies in the first week of sales.

Any delay is certainly not due to a lack of ready source material. Fans of the Re:ZERO anime may not realize that the story began life as a free web novel self-published by author Tappei Nagatsuki. The web novel is still being updated on a regular basis and the story released so far is divided up into six major story arcs. The light novel adaptation of the web novel is currently up to the beginning of Arc 5 as of Volume 16, whereas the first season of the anime finished almost all of Arc 3 and that ended with Re:ZERO Volume 9. If anime fans want to read ahead, unfortunately, the official English translation will only be up to Volume 7 by June 26, 2018, but there is a good free Re:ZERO English translation project that is already well into Arc 4.

The key visual for the ‘Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow’ anime OVA episode. Studio White Fox / 'Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - Memory Snow' Anime Key Visual

So what is anime studio White Fox waiting for on producing Re:ZERO Season 2? Most Japanese animation production studios are simply short-handed and they’re also booked out for several years in advance. White Fox just released Steins;Gate 0 and they have a bunch of other projects planned ahead including the Goblin Slayer anime and the Re:ZERO OVA episode called Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow. Assuming that White Fox is scheduled out about three years advance, it’d make sense if Re:ZERO Season 2 is announced in either 2018 or 2019. Stay tuned.