‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Helps Abigail Remember Andre’s Murder

Abigail will finally remember the events of Andre's murder.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad and Abigail’s emotional reunion will be short lived. On Tuesday, DOOL viewers will see Chad try to fill in Abigail on what has been going on, and attempt to help her remember the events that occurred on the night Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) was murdered.

According to Soaps, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) knows that it was his wife, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) who killed his brother Andre. However, Chad’s most important task will to be getting the truth from Abby and finding her the professional help she so desperately needs for her split personality disorder. On Tuesday, Chad will do his best to help walk Abby through what happened on the day Andre was killed.

It seems that Days of our Lives viewers will begin to get the entire story of how and why Abigail killed Andre, a man whom she loved dearly and credited with helping to save her life. As Abby begins to remember what happened in Andre’s office that day, fans will see flashbacks revealing everything that occurred in that moment.

Spoilers suggest that when Abigail finally realizes that she is the one that murdered Andre she will be inconsolable. This is a dangerous thing for Abby, who is dealing with a personality disorder in which her mind had created two alter-egos to help her deal with trauma. Abigail’s fragile mental state could cause either alter-ego to return, and lock Abby away inside the confines of her own mind.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail tries to fight off Dr. Laura's control to get to Chad.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/ywlFmlkMf8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 3, 2018

Days of our Lives fans already know that Abby’s alter-egos are very different. Gabby is wild and carefree, and very much in love with Chad’s older brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). Meanwhile, Dr. Laura is more rational and likes to problem solve. Laura is the alter who lied on the stand in court, which led to the conviction of Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) in the Andre DiMera murder trial.

While Chad will do everything possible to find out what really happened to his brother and keep Abigail from sinking back into a dark place in her own mind, it will be hard to control the situation, and things could go from bad to worse.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.