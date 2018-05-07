Walt Disney World Offering Special One-Day, One-Park Tickets With Built-In FastPass+ Reservations

If you didn't want to make your own FastPasses for your one-day visit, Disney has the ticket for you.

Booking your FastPass+ reservations is something that is an absolute must when heading to Walt Disney World, but it can bring about a bit of pressure and stress. A new one-day, one-park ticket option may be able to help those who are going to WDW for a quick trip and looking to keep things simple. The brand new option will allow guests purchasing a one-day, one-park ticket to choose from a collection of FastPasses already built in and linked.

A new page has arrived on the official website of Walt Disney World which details everything about this new ticket option. Guests will be able to purchase the “1-Day, 1-Park Ticket” and have three FastPass+ experiences included with their park admission and already linked.

This essentially takes away the need of the guest to go onto their My Disney Experience and search for FastPass+ attractions and times on their own. Upon purchasing the ticket, the date and arrival windows will already be pre-selected for the guests which means they won’t have to do any work.

For those planning last-minute trips or visits, this new ticket is a great option and could really save you from trying to find FastPass+ openings at the parks.

Now, you aren’t able to choose specific attractions for your FastPasses, but you will be able to select the group you want. Each park is broken down into different three-attraction packages for the FastPass selections and here are the details on each one.

Magic Kingdom

Fantasyland Classics – “it’s a small world,” Dumbo, & Mad Tea Party

Futuristic and Frightful Fun – Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Haunted Mansion, & Tomorrowland Speedway

Pint-Size Adventures – The Barnstormer, The Magic Carpets of Aladdin, & Pirates of the Caribbean

Whimsical Escapades – Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, & Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor

Epcot

Immersive Explorations – Spaceship Earth, Living with the Land, & The Seas with Nemo and Friends

Delightful Encounters – The Seas with Nemo and Friends, Turtle Talk with Crush, & Journey Into Imagination With Figment

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Sensational Stage Shows – Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, & Voyage of the Little Mermaid

Movie-Inspired Excitement – MuppetVision 3D, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, & The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Prehistoric and Whitewater Thrills – DINOSAUR, Kali River Rapids, & Primeval Whirl

Wild Performances – Festival of the Lion King, Finding Nemo – The Musical, & It’s Tough to be a Bug!

Walt Disney World has so many different things to do which makes it absolutely necessary that planning and preparation be done to get in as much as possible. Sometimes, though, you just have a last-minute trip and don’t really know what you should or can get done. Disney’s new “1-Day, 1-Park Ticket” will help guests by having their pre-planned FastPass+ reservations selected and built right in for easy convenience.