‘Star Wars’ Day: Utah Couple Names Twins Born On May 4 Luke And Leia

Utah couple Ross and Kendall Robbins recognized "Star Wars Day" by naming their newborn twins Rowan Luke and Kai Leia.

For both hardcore and casual fans of the popular film franchise, May 4 has become recognized in pop culture as “Star Wars Day,” as the first three words in the line, “May the Force be with you,” sound extremely similar to “May the Fourth.” That was what a couple from Utah had in mind when on Star Wars Day, they had newborn twins whom they named after two of the space opera’s most iconic characters.

According to a report from Salt Lake City-based Fox 13, Ogden, Utah residents Kendall and Ross Robbins paid tribute to the characters respectively played by Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher when Kendall gave birth to twins on Friday, May 4. The “Star Wars Day” twins were named Rowan Luke and Kai Leia, with their middle names being a reference to Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa, who appeared in the franchise’s first three films, and both returned in this decade’s two Star Wars installments, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

As further noted by Fox 13, the proud parents decided to have the twins’ birth specifically induced on May 4, when they learned it was a possibility.

“We found out we were having a boy and a girl, and we knew that being born May the 4th, they had to be Luke and Leia—at least for their middle names,” Kendall Robbins recalled.

This was a sentiment echoed by Ross Robbins, the father of the Star Wars Day twins, who said that he was willing to pay homage to Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, provided that the babies would be born on May 4.

Utah twins born on 'Star Wars Day' named for Luke and Leia https://t.co/SPUGIXFalD — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) May 5, 2018

Ross and Kendall Robbins aren’t the only parents whose Star Wars fandom inspired them to name their children born on May 4 after characters or actors from the film franchise. In 2016, U.K. couple Byron and Amanda Smith named their newborn son Luke Harrison after he was born on May 4 of that year, one week after he was originally due. As noted by the Telegraph and Argus, the boy’s name was a tribute not just to Luke Skywalker, but also to Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in the long-running series.

Much like Byron and Amanda did for their infant Luke Harrison, Kendall and Ross Robbins made sure to keep the tributes coming when it came to their Star Wars Day twins’ nursery, decorating it with various Star Wars-related items.