‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Praises Boyfriend Randall Emmett For Being Her ‘Rock’ After Dad’s Death

Randall Emmett has been at Lala Kent's side in recent weeks.

Lala Kent shared a sweet post to her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, on Instagram over the weekend.

After Emmett showed his support for the Vanderpump Rules star throughout the past couple of weeks since her father’s death, Kent thanked him for being there for her and told her fans and followers that the movie and television star has been her “rock.”

“You are my rock. My heart and soul. You saved me. Kept me from drowning in the darkest time of my life. I cherish the human you are. Thank you, my love,” Kent wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Emmett.

Kent took to her Instagram account on April 23 and revealed she had lost her father two days prior. At the time of her post, Kent shared a funny family video with her followers that included her mom, dad, and brother. In the clip, Kent told her dad he was a “bad a**” and asked her mom if she’d like to be one too.

Although Kent hasn’t been too active on her social media pages in the weeks since her father’s death, she did post an Instagram story that included a photo of her wearing her father’s shirt and tie to his funeral with her boyfriend and several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

During the funeral, Emmett shared a sweet moment between himself and Kent on Instagram in which she was seen holding his face and planting a kiss on his cheek.

In addition to Randall Emmett, Lala Kent was joined by her friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, and Scheana Marie as she said her final goodbye to her dad.

While Kent is currently going through a very rough time, she does have something to celebrate. As she recently revealed on her Instagram account, her single with DJ Duffy, “Boy,” reached the number one spot on the Electronic genre chart on iTunes. Days later, she confirmed her new song, “4 U,” which also features Sean2 Miles and Le’Roy MaDonna Barnes, is available on iTunes and Spotify.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Kent was seen showcasing her new music during an episode of the show last month.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s first installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.