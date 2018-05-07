Justin Theroux Steps Out With Rumored Girlfriend, Petra Collins

Justin has seemingly moved on from Jen, as he's been seen out and about with various women.

Fans were shocked and heartbroken when actors Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston officially announced they had separated earlier this year after being married for almost three years. Since then, it seems like the The Leftovers actor has been eager to distance himself from the Friends alum’s world and put himself back out there.

On Saturday night, Theroux, 46, was seen heading to a pre-Met Gala party, along with rumored girlfriend, 25-year-old model/photographer/director, Petra Collins.

Theroux and Collins reportedly met on the New York art scene and “hit it off right away,” a source confirmed, reported Daily Mail. The inside source also stated, “Justin and Petra have been carrying on for some time. He insists that they’re just ‘friends,’ but he seems obsessed with her, and Jen isn’t buying it.”

Collins isn’t the first woman The Girl on the Train actor has claimed to be just “friends” with. Just last month, People reported that the actor was seen out on the streets of New York City with 25-year-old model, Erika Cardenas. However, the two were reported to be nothing more than mere gym buddies.

Theroux also made headlines when he was seen out-and-about with Oscar-winner Emma Stone, enjoying a sushi date in New York City. However, the two were first spotted together back in March when they both attended Paris Fashion Week and sat together.

Last month, the Mute actor and the La La Land actress joined forces again when he posted an Instagram story along with Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye). Although the post was deleted, fans were able to catch it before it disappeared. Theroux made it a point to capture the moment, “”Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.” It seems like he really wanted to make a point before fans jumped to their own conclusions.

Whatever Theroux’s status at the moment, one thing is clear: he’s loving his freedom and some might argue that it’s way too soon or disrespectful toward Aniston for him to be seen photographed in the company of other women, while others will realize that there’s nothing wrong with it as he is a single man.