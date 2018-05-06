‘Rambo 5’ Is Coming And It Will Have Sylvester Stallone Face Off Against The Mexican Cartel

Sly isn't done putting on the face paint and risking his life as John Rambo.

It has been a full decade since the last Rambo movie was released in theaters and everyone kind of thought that the franchise was finally dead, but it now has new life. Sylvester Stallone may be 71-years-old, but he isn’t done being a vigilante and fighting for justice as John Rambo. A fifth installment in the franchise is going to take place and it will have the Vietnam veteran (Rambo) facing off against the Mexican cartel in an updated battle.

Deadline is reporting that Sylvester Stallone isn’t backing down just because he is in his seventh decade of life. The character that made his feature film debut back in 1982 will be played by Sly once again and Stallone may even end up directing the movie too.

Avi Lerner (Rambo, The Expendables) is set to produce Rambo 5.

Filming on the movie is set to begin this September and it isn’t a huge surprise that Lerner would be joining in to produce Rambo 5. Lerner worked with Stallone on The Expendables franchise and this new movie will be based on a script written by Sly himself.

The proposed plot, though, does make it seem as if the franchise and life of the character may soon be nearing its end.

Lionsgate

In Rambo 5 (working title), John has kind of retired to a simpler life and is working on a ranch. When he finds out that the daughter of one of his close friends has been kidnapped, he realizes that his assistance is required and he needs to help rescue her.

Upon crossing over the border between the United States and Mexico, John Rambo soon finds out that he may be in over his head. In order to bring his friend’s daughter back safely, he’s going to have to take one of the most powerful and dangerous drug cartels in all of Mexico.

Everything started back in 1982 with First Blood which pulled in more than $125 million at the box office and it did it on a budget of just $15 million. Rambo: First Blood Part II was released in 1985 and the first sequel racked up an impressive $300 million worldwide.

Rambo III hit theaters in 1988 and started a bit of a decline in the franchise as it pulled in $189 worldwide which is still triple its budget. The 2008 release of Rambo made the least in theaters with $113 million globally, but it still brought in a decent profit. It has now been more than a decade since Sylvester Stallone last took on the role of the vigilante justice-seeker, but Rambo 5 is in the works and will likely be out within the next two years.