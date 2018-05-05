Derick Dillard Takes On ‘The View’, Former ‘Counting On’ Star Gets Blasted On Controversial Tweets

Derick Dillard is no stranger to controversy and this time he is getting heat which was televised on ABC this week.

You can always count on lots of controversies every time Derick Dillard posts something on social media. He is very opinionated and stands up for what he believes in. Despite no longer being on TLC’s Counting On, his online presence is stronger than ever. In fact, he is in the news now more than he was when he was a reality star. The Duggar-in-law has even made it into a major topic of conversation on The View on Thursday. He has now fired back at the ladies, as seen in a post he made on Twitter.

Dillard got slammed for his comments he made about Nate Berkus’ new upcoming reality show on TLC. Not only were social media comments swift and sharp, but it also got the attention of Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin. The talkative women of The View do not mince words. Goldberg started off by explaining Derick’s tweet and then went on to blast him out of the water. She told him that he needs to be more open-minded and to possibly open his eyes to a different kind of family.

The other ladies agreed wholeheartedly. They all explained that they have been around gay families and the kids are well-adjusted and just fine. Meghan McCain even said that more kids are being adopted these days with gay families seeking to start a family.

Derick Dillard caught wind that he was their topic of conversation this week and came back with another post, even suggesting that he was being bullied. Whoopi Goldberg is strongly opinionated, but some people have made comments in the past that she borders on being a bully. It sounds like Dillard agrees in his latest Twitter rant.

“Really?! Are my friends on The View really going to be our standard & champion for open-mindedness? Conviction doesn’t equal lack of open mindedness. We need to love all people & promote what’s best for everyone. Most Americans believe this, but are fearful of bullying like this.”

The comments on this particular post came rapidly, with people slamming Dillard on what they call his hatefulness toward others. There are also a few others who have come out to support him as he takes on his haters.

Derick Dillard is not afraid to speak out on what he believes in. Most are mainly upset that he seems to target certain people, such as Jazz Jennings and Nate Berkus. He calls them out personally, and also his former employer, TLC, for airing these kinds of shows.

Counting On is expected to continue without Derick and Jill Dillard this summer. The Duggar family still has lots of fans rooting for them and watching their every move as they await news marriages and babies.