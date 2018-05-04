Infowars Alex Jones: Donald Trump Is Secretly Fighting Intelligent Computers That Want To Kill All Humans

Alex Jones, the host of the right-wing conspiracy theory program 'Infowars,' claimed on Friday that a computer takeover of the world is in the works — but Donald Trump is stepping in to stop it.

In the 1984 Hollywood blockbuster The Terminator, and its many sequels, a global network of intelligent computers and robots takes over the world and undertakes a remorseless plan to wipe out all human life from the Earth. But that was only a movie; or maybe it wasn’t.

According to a statement made by conspiracy-theory radio host Alex Jones on his program, Infowars, on Friday, a worldwide network of computers powered by artificial intelligence already exists, and that network is preparing for “a post-human world.” But not to worry. Jones said that humanity has a heroic defender working behind the scenes to stop the Terminator-like rise of the machines: Donald Trump.

Jones has long been an ardent supporter of Trump, and the feeling appears to be mutual. In 2016, when he was a presidential candidate, Trump called in to the Infowars program and was lavish in his praise of Jones, telling him, “Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.”

The seemingly off-the-cuff statement by the 44-year-old Jones was offbeat, even for him. Jones is perhaps best-known for his repeated claims that mass shootings and other tragedies are “false flags,” that is, phony events staged with actors for propaganda purposes.

Jones has claimed that the Sandy Hook schoolhouse massacre, the September 11 terrorist attack, the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, and the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing were all “false flag” hoaxes, “all inside jobs… secretly perpetrated by the government to increase its tyrannical power (and, in some cases, seize guns),” according to a New Yorker magazine profile of Jones.

Watch Jones make his claim that Trump is fighting the human-killing robot conspiracy, in the video below, courtesy of Right Wing Watch.

“This is already an AI system that made the decision to have a post-human world and Trump has jumped in with others and are saying, ‘No, we’re not doing it,’ at the elite level,” Jones said on the show, after claiming that Americans now live under conditions of “information apocalypse.”

Trump is such a fan of Jones that he awarded Infowars a coveted White House press credential, at least according to his own staffers.

Jerome Corsi, Washington Bureau Chief, https://t.co/8yxnbeoqQC. We have WH PRESS CREDENTIALS. I'm in WH May 22, 2017 pic.twitter.com/ln9aE6nNOB — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) May 22, 2017

But Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, later denied that Infowars had been issued a press credential, while other White House reporters said that the Infowars credential was only temporary, a credential of the sort that is relatively easy to obtain.

Jones is also now facing potential consequences for his wild “false flag” accusations. Since March, he has become the target of two separate defamation lawsuits, including one from a group of parents whose children were murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting, in which 20-year-old Adam Lanza gunned down 20 first-grade children and six adult school employees, as well as his own mother.

But Jones has called the massacre “a big hoax.”

Jones also dismissed the Charlottesville, South Carolina, white supremacist riots as a false flag, claiming that “high-level CIA” operatives were behind the violence there that claimed the life of counter-protester Heather Heyer when James Alex Fields, Jr. of Ohio drove his car into the crowd. He also described Brennan Gilmore, who video-recorded the attack, as “a deep state shill” and a “CIA asset,” who took part in staging the attack to make Trump look bad.

Gilmore is now suing Jones for defamation, as well.

Alex Jones, left, with Donald Trump friend and adviser Roger Stone, right Ben Jackson / Getty Images

Jones has also claimed that this year’s Parkland High School shooting in Florida was a “false flag” perpetrated by “Democrats.” Jones has even claimed that he, himself, is a phony of sorts as well, though in a very different context from his usual “false flag” conspiracy theories.

In a courtroom last year, as Jones battled his ex-wife over custody over their three children, his lawyer claimed in court that Jones is “playing a character” with his far-right, conspiracy-mongering radio persona.

“He is a performance artist,” Jones’ lawyer said.