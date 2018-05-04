Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding May Not Be Attended By Recovering Prince Philip

With the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a mere two weeks away, it looks like a recovering Prince Philip may have to miss the nuptials.

People reports that Prince Philip had a hip replacement surgery one month ago at King Edward VII Hospital in London, and he’s spent the weeks since his April 13 release from the hospital recovering at Windsor Castle. After his surgery, which was planned, the castle reported he rested comfortably and remained in good spirits.

As the wedding date nears, the castle has yet to confirm the attendance of Prince Harry’s grandfather. Instead, on Friday, a spokesperson for the castle said that he hoped that Prince Philip could attend the event in two weeks time. For now, Prince Philip’s recovery continues during the next two weeks, and the status of his attendance will become clearer as the day draws nearer.

The couple’s wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, and both a lunch reception and an evening reception will follow to round out the day’s festivities. Their wedding will be the sixteenth Royal Wedding held at the chapel since 1863.

Before his surgery, Prince Philip also missed the royal family’s Easter Sunday service and other events. Last summer, Philip officially retired from public life with the Queen’s blessing. He and the Queen share a 70-year marriage, and he still appears with her at public events as he can.

Regardless of who attends, according to another People report, Prince Harry will not see his bride in her wedding dress until the moment she walks down the aisle. That wedding tradition remains important to the couple. The morning of the wedding, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, intends to escort her daughter by car to Windsor Castle, and later, when the time comes, her father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle where she will say her “I dos” to Prince Harry.

If, in two weeks, Prince Philip finds he isn’t recovered enough to attend the wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, perhaps the couple will find a moment to spend with him at the castle because they’ll spend their first night together as husband and wife at Windsor Castle.