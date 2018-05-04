Rudy Giuliani Tells Sean Hannity Jared Kushner Is ‘Disposable,’ News Media Has Field Day

It's the second surprising statement Giuliani has made about his boss' administration this week.

Rudy Giuliani told Fox News‘ Sean Hannity that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is “disposable,” the second major bombshell he’s dropped this week.

As People reports, Giuliani’s Wednesday night interview with Hannity dominated the Thursday headlines, after the former New York City mayor, who recently joined Trump’s legal team, admitted that Trump personally paid back his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a payment Cohen had made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen had paid Daniels $130,000 of his own money back in 2016 to buy Daniels’ silence about an alleged affair between herself and Trump back in 2006.

Lost in all of the fallout from that stunning admission was an almost-equally stunning statement from Giuliani: that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is “disposable.”

During Wednesday night’s interview, the discussion turned towards rumors that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Specifically, the two men discussed recent rumors that Mueller’s investigation may soon focus on Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

Referring to the recent FBI raid of Cohen’s offices, Giuliani warned that Mueller and his team better not even consider going near Ivanka.

“Ivanka Trump? I think I would get on my charger and go right into … their offices with a lance if they go after Ivanka,”

Rudy Giuliani said Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is ‘disposable,’ warns Mueller on Ivanka https://t.co/s2aoviZ4BV — CNBC (@CNBC) May 3, 2018

Further, Giuliani warned that “the whole country will turn on” Mueller if he goes after Ivanka.

But as for Ivanka’s husband, Jared?

“Jared is a fine man, you know that. Men are disposable.”

Speaking to MSNBC, former prosecutor Paul Butter suggested that Giuliani’s talk of protecting Ivanka at Jared’s expense is a thinly-veiled attempt to convince Mueller to go after Kushner and spare Ivanka.

“[It] might be he’s offering Jared Kushner’s head up on a platter to Mueller as long as he leaves the president’s daughter alone.”

Back in March, The New York Times reported that Donald Trump was “unhappy” with Jared Kushner and Ivanka being a part of his White House. As Huffington Post explained, Trump had supposedly enlisted the aid of his chief of staff, John Kelly, to find a way to get rid of them both.

Further back – to January – Newsweek reported that Mueller had Ivanka in his sights. Specifically, the investigator was interested in an alleged meeting between Ivanka and a Russian lawyer during Trump’s election campaign. What is alleged to have been said or done during that meeting remains unclear.