Britney Spears Gets Sexy With Boyfriend Sam Asghari In New Workout Video

The pop star showed off her amazing fitness and age-defying physique.

Britney Spears works hard to keep her sexy physique, and has now shared a video showing exactly how she and boyfriend Sam Ashgari stay in such good shape.

The pop star posted a video on her Instagram page on Thursday showing their tandem workout, which involves a lot of choreographed movements and feats of pure strength — all while showing off their toned bodies. The high degree of difficult in the workout comes as no surprise to Britney’s fans, as she has been open about her very strict workout regimen to keep in shape.

Britney Spears is also no stranger to letting her fans get a glimpse of these workouts. As Hello! magazine noted, Britney shared another video a couple of months ago showing the lengths she was going to get in shape for her European tour. In the video clip, Britney did a weight routine while also showing off her amazing flexibility, bending all the way backward. Britney’s Instagram page is filled with plenty of other pictures and videos of her fitness routines.

That video earned plenty of compliments from fans, who noted how great Britney looks — especially at the age of 36. For any fans who want to try to replicate Britney’s routine, Women’s Health magazine published her weekly fitness journal — and the activities include swimming laps for 30 minutes, intensive rehearsal practices for 90 minutes, and full-sweat drenching workouts on every other day.

Sam Ashgari is quite the fitness buff himself. Britney’s boyfriend, who starred in her steamy music video for the song “Slumber Party,” is an aspiring actor and fitness model, the Sun noted. While it may be no match for his international superstar girlfriend, Ashgari has a growing following on social media, with more than 160,000 Instagram followers.

The latest Britney Spears workout video can be seen below. It has gone viral pretty quickly, garnering more than 1 million views in less than two hours.

Stronger together @samasghari ????‍♀️????????‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Fans may soon get to see the results of Britney Spears’ sexy workout video. She has a series of shows scheduled for July and August, with only a handful of days off for the pop star across the entire summer.