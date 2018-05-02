NBA Rumors: Celtics May Include Terry Rozier In Kawhi Leonard Summer Package, According To ‘Sporting News’

According to Scott Rafferty of 'Sporting News,' the Boston Celtics could include Terry Rozier in a trade package to acquire Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite losing Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward due to injury, the Boston Celtics still managed to establish an impressive performance in the ongoing Eastern Conference Playoffs. Terry Rozier, who serves as Celtics starting point guard in place of Irving, has been very impressive, proving his capability to become a starter and be paid like a starter. However, with Irving set to be 100 percent recovered before the start of 2018-19 NBA season, Rozier will once again move back to the bench and receive limited playing time.

According to Scott Rafferty of Sporting News, the Celtics should evaluate the future of Terry Rozier in Boston in the upcoming offseason. With his outstanding performance this season, Rozier’s trade value is at an all-time high, and Rafferty believes the Celtics could use him to acquire a superstar this summer. One of their potential trade targets is Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs.

“The Celtics could also include Rozier in a trade for another star, such as Kawhi Leonard, who is going to be on a number of wish lists in the offseason if the Spurs do make him available. Rozier alone won’t get the job done, but few teams would be able to compete with a package built around some combination of him, Brown, Tatum and a future first-round pick.”

After 7 games, Eric Bledsoe had to tip his cap to Terry Rozier. pic.twitter.com/0gKPtanswT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2018

Coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs plan to meet Kawhi Leonard in New York to discuss his future with the team. If Leonard decides to end his stint in San Antonio, the Spurs will surely do everything to get the best trade assets they could get from the disgruntled superstar. Terry Rozier will undeniably be an attractive piece for the Spurs since he could be the perfect replacement for Tony Parker, who’s already on the verge of retirement.

However, in order to strengthen the Celtics’ chance of acquiring Leonard, they will be needing to include Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and a future first-round pick in the deal. If the trade proceeds, it will definitely help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

When Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward return healthy next season, the Celtics will be having a starting lineup that can compete with any powerhouse team in the league. Kawhi Leonard will give the Celtics another scoring threat who also has the ability to guard the opposing team’s best player.

Meanwhile, the Celtics’ suggested trade package could be one of the best offers the Spurs could get from Leonard. Despite losing Leonard, Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown will make the Spurs a legitimate playoff contender in the Western Conference in the years to come. The three young and talented players could also benefit playing under one of the best coaches in the league, Gregg Popovich.