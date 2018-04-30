Miley Cyrus Decides That She’s Not Sorry For Posing ‘Near-Nude’ As A Teen After All

A decade ago, Miley Cyrus said that she was sorry for exposing her bare back on a magazine cover. However, it seems that the former Disney star now regrets her apology to the offended parents of Hannah Montana fans. According to Billboard, Miley recently retracted her apology, and she slammed a tabloid that continued shaming her even after she released a statement saying that what she did was wrong.

In 2008, then-15-year-old Miley Cyrus appeared topless on the cover of Vanity Fair. However, in the image shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, the pop star was completely covering up the front of her body by holding a blanket in front of her. Even though Miley was only showing off the same skin that would be exposed if she were wearing a backless prom dress, the image caused a massive controversy.

On its April 28, 2008 cover, the New York Post featured a smaller version of the same Cyrus photo that had so many people up in arms. “Miley’s Shame,” read the massive letters of the tabloid’s headline. The cover also teased that the edition included the singer’s apology for her “near-nude pic.” A portion of the apology was published on its front page.

Yesterday was the 10-year anniversary of the New York Post‘s shaming of Cyrus, and the singer marked the occasion by taking to Twitter and letting the world know that she actually doesn’t feel bad about posing for that topless photo at all. Her tweet included an image of the New York Post cover that she’s still angry about.

“IM NOT SORRY,” Miley wrote. “F**k YOU #10yearsago.”

In her 2008 apology, Miley Cyrus wrote that she initially thought that the photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz was “artistic,” but seeing the final result made her feel “embarrassed.”

“I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about,” Miley wrote.

In an effort to save face with the parents of young Hannah Montana fans, Disney also released a statement accusing Vanity Fair and Leibovitz of manipulating Miley. Little did the world know that Miley Cyrus would be posing completely nude in Paper Magazine seven years later. Now, the singer would never say that showing off her body makes her feel embarrassed or ashamed. In the commentary for her “Wrecking Ball” music video, she shared her feelings about nudity.

“For me, nudity has never been something that I’ve ever tripped about,” she said. “I don’t really see it the way everyone else sees it. I’d rather be naked in front of people than cry in front of people.”