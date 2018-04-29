Michelle Wolf Shocks Guests With A Roast Of Sarah Sanders At The White House Correspondents Dinner

Michelle Wolf catches guests in shock with her roast of Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Comedian Michelle Wolf was tabbed to host (courtesy of the New York Times) the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, which was held Saturday night. Needless to say, Michelle Wolf did not disappoint.

Michelle Wolf, much like the comedians who have hosted before her, took the liberty to take jabs at various political figures. No one is off limits and Michelle Wolf made certain that everyone was on notice. It was one roast in particular, which stood out. And for good reason.

As a comedian and writer, Michelle Wolf is known for her time as a writer on The Daily Show, served as host to the White House Correspondents Dinner. As the host, Michelle Wolf took the microphone to speak and moderate on numerous times.

Michelle Wolf did a fine job handling hosting duties, however, it was her roast (courtesy of BBC) of White House press secretary Sarah Sanders that has people buzzing the most.

For those who are unfamiliar with the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, it always includes those from the political world. It is simply the nation’s decision-makers meet the press, mixed in with some from the entertainment world.

Occasionally, at the White House Correspondents Dinner a roast may happen. At this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner, Michelle Wolf’s roast of Sarah Sanders will be remembered as one of the best in a long time.

Michelle Wolf roast of Sarah Sanders included several volleys at how the White House press secretary handles press briefings. Michelle Wolf pointed out the lies or misspeakings of Sarah Sanders. In the process, several members of the podium, as well as the audience sat in discomfort.

That discomfort was magnified when Michelle Wolf uttered the word b***h during her roast of Sarah Sanders. While Wolf was not referring to Sanders when she spoke the word, it is possible that members of the White House Correspondents Dinner audience felt that Wolf was implying to Sanders.

Michelle Wolf’s brand of comedy during the White House Correspondents Dinner could have been viewed as blue by some. Others will deem Michelle Wolf going after members of the White House as necessary. There is a strong chance that Michelle Wolf’s roast of Sarah Sanders and others will further expand a divide which exists between the White and the press.

Michelle Wolf stole the night with her epic roast of White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at Saturday night's White House Correspondents Dinner.

The aftermath of Michelle Wolf’s roast of Sarah Sanders and others is still up in the air. According to Politico, several journalists left the White House Correspondents Dinner with a bad taste in their mouths as a result of Michelle Wolf’s jabs.

The immediate reactions and shock over Michelle Wolf’s roast at the White House Correspondents Dinner are astounding. It is a sign of one of two things — the comedy at the annual dinner has gone bad or it is the result of hypersensitivity to things which take place at the moment.

Michelle Wolf is not the first comedian to raise a stir at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

In 2016, actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key performed (courtesy of The New Yorker) his famed character of Luther, the anger translator at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Missing at the White House Correspondents Dinner was the president himself. He would not have been pleased to hear Michelle Wolf’s continuous rants and roasts of him.