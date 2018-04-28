The former 'Glee' star said 'yes' to the four-carat diamond ring.

She said yes! Glee star Lea Michele announced on her Instagram page that he is officially engaged by taking a photo with her huge four-carat diamond ring, courtesy of newly minted fiance, Zandy Reich. Both Lea Michele and Reich are said to be very happy. The photo shows a beautiful diamond ring in front of Michele’s face.

Glee Star Lea Michele Is Engaged To Zandy Reich According To Her Instagram Page

According to PageSix, Glee star Lea Michele’s fiance, Zandy Reich, is the president of women’s clothing brand, AYR, and the two have been together since the beginning of last summer. Reich bought Lea Michelle a beautiful four-carat radiant cut diamond ring, which he designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

On her last birthday, Glee star Lea Michele dedicated an Instagram post to Reich, thanking him for a wonderful year.

“Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better…

u Z.”

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich have not announced if they have chosen a date yet for a wedding.

Yes ???? A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

Glee star Lea Michele was previously connected to her Glee co-star, Cory Monteith, who overdosed back in 2013, says E! News. But in choosing Zandy Reich, Michele has moved away from dating men in the entertainment industry, and instead is engaged to a businessman. Zandy Reich has an Ivy League education, as he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and attended UPenn’s Wharton School of Business.

???? #gomezklein A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 25, 2018 at 7:13am PST

Fans Are Happy That Glee Star Lea Michele Seems To Have Found Love

But it looks like Glee star Lea Michele has finally moved on with Zandy Reich from her emotional relationship with Cory Monteith, says Hollywood Life. Last summer, Lea Michele told the press that she was still “devoted” to Monteith.

Lea Michele’s friends claim that she was still mourning the Glee actor.

“She always misses him around this time of year since it is so close to his death anniversary. She always gets reminded of things he did or liked and it just makes her sad that he isn’t around anymore.”

Friends say that Cory Monteith’s sudden death from a heroin overdose came as a shock to Lea Michele.

“She’ll always have a big piece of her heart devoted to him, and always remembers him fondly even though it is also a sad time of the year for her.”