Netflix May 2018: What’s Coming And Going Next Month

As hard as it is to believe, May 2018 is right around the corner, and those with a Netflix subscription knows what that means – a whole new list of TV shows and movies will be coming in and going out of the streaming giant’s library. Are you looking for something new to watch on Netflix next month? Maybe you are concerned something you are currently watching is in danger of leaving next month?
Here’s the official list of everything coming and going from Netflix in May of 2018!
A Quick Highlight of May 2018 Movie Additions
According to Forbes, there are a lot of really great movies coming to the Netflix library in May of 2018. Some of these titles include Hellboy II: The Golden Army, The Bourne Ultimatum, Scream 2, the original Shrek, Coco, Bridge To Terabithia, The 40-Year Old Virgin, and Mamma Mia! just to name a few.
A Quick Highlight of May 2018 Movie Removals
Unfortunately, there is a fairly long list of movies being removed from the Netflix library for May of 2018. So, if you have any movies lingering on your “to watch” list, you might want to make sure they are not getting axed next month! Here’s a highlight of just a few of the many movies leaving next month: Cadet Kelly, Cyberbully, Princess Protection Program, The Host, and Disney’s The Jungle Book.
Netflix May 2018: Here’s What’s Coming
May 1
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- Amelie
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
- Beautiful Girls
- Darc
- God’s Own Country
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
- Woodcock
- My Perfect Romance
- Pocoyo & Cars
We have wonderful news for our fans in the United States! 'Pocoyo & Cars' and 'Pocoyo & Space Circus' will be avaliable on @netflix starting May 1! #pocoyo #netflix pic.twitter.com/Uiyo3QXAi5
— Pocoyo (@pocoyo) April 25, 2018
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus
- Queens of Comedy: Season 1
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- Simon: Season 1
- Sliding Doors
- Sometimes
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Carter Effect
- The Clapper
- The Reaping
- The Strange Name Movie
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 2
- Jailbreak
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett
- Anon
- Busted!: Season 1
- Dear White People: Volume 2
- End Game
- Forgive Us Our Debts
- Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
- Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
- Manhunt
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
- No Estoy Loca
- The Rain: Season 1
May 5
- Faces Places
May 6
-
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday with the Season 1 finale on May 13)
May 8
- Desolation
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
- Dirty Girl
"Bill Nye Saves The World" is back for season 3 on @netflix on May 11! Can't wait that long for your next dose of The Science Guy? Grab a ticket and meet in him IRL TUESDAY at Strand #NYC. tix: https://t.co/4GlbE337yH pic.twitter.com/H4CFCRu5rT
— Strand Book Store (@strandbookstore) April 27, 2018
May 11
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
- Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
- The Kissing Booth
- The Who Was? Show: Season 1
May 13
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
- The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
- Grand Designs: Seasons 13 and 14
- Only God Forgives
- The Game 365: Seasons 15 and 16
May 16
- 89
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Wanted
May 18
- Cargo
- Catching Feelings
- Inspector Gadget: Season 4
May 19
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Scandal: Season 7
- Small Town Crime
May 20
- Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
- Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
- Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
- Shooter: Season 2
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
- Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here
May 23
- Explained
May 24
- Fauda: Season 2
- Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
- Ibiza
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
- Trollhunters: Part 3
May 26
- Sara’s Notebook
May 27
- The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 29
- Coco
May 30
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
May 31
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
Netflix May 2018: Coming This Month With Dates To Be Decided
The CW network has a contract with Netflix to release a season of their shows shortly after the finale airs on television. These shows should be hitting Netflix next month, but the exact release date hasn’t been set in stone yet.
- Arrow: Season 6
- Dynasty: Season 1
- Riverdale: Season 2
- Supernatural: Season 13
- The Flash: Season 4
New to Netflix for May: Coco, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, new CW seasons, and more! https://t.co/WOKAQPOzvC pic.twitter.com/qFwIot4vbO
— Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) April 24, 2018
Netflix May 2018: Here’s What’s Going
May 1
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte’s Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- To Rome With Love
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
30 insane things that seriously happen in 'Beauty & The Briefcase' #TBT http://t.co/NvTDEQaus9 pic.twitter.com/rXeV5mqt70
— Bustle (@bustle) February 19, 2015
May 2
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 and 2
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 through 4
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Read It and Weep
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 and 2
- StarStruck
- Teen Spirit
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 through 5
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7
- The Host
May 12
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 30
- Disney’s The Jungle Book