Netflix May 2018: What’s Coming And Going Next Month

As hard as it is to believe, May 2018 is right around the corner, and those with a Netflix subscription knows what that means – a whole new list of TV shows and movies will be coming in and going out of the streaming giant’s library. Are you looking for something new to watch on Netflix next month? Maybe you are concerned something you are currently watching is in danger of leaving next month?

A Quick Highlight of May 2018 Movie Additions

According to Forbes, there are a lot of really great movies coming to the Netflix library in May of 2018. Some of these titles include Hellboy II: The Golden Army, The Bourne Ultimatum, Scream 2, the original Shrek, Coco, Bridge To Terabithia, The 40-Year Old Virgin, and Mamma Mia! just to name a few.

A Quick Highlight of May 2018 Movie Removals

Unfortunately, there is a fairly long list of movies being removed from the Netflix library for May of 2018. So, if you have any movies lingering on your “to watch” list, you might want to make sure they are not getting axed next month! Here’s a highlight of just a few of the many movies leaving next month: Cadet Kelly, Cyberbully, Princess Protection Program, The Host, and Disney’s The Jungle Book.

Netflix May 2018: Here’s What’s Coming

May 1

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

27: Gone Too Soon

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

Jailbreak

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Anon

Busted!: Season 1

Dear White People: Volume 2

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1

May 5

Faces Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday with the Season 1 finale on May 13)



May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

The Kissing Booth

The Who Was? Show: Season 1

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13 and 14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15 and 16

May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Inspector Gadget: Season 4

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here

May 23

Explained

May 24

Fauda: Season 2

Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

Trollhunters: Part 3

May 26

Sara’s Notebook

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf

May 29

Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

Netflix May 2018: Coming This Month With Dates To Be Decided

The CW network has a contract with Netflix to release a season of their shows shortly after the finale airs on television. These shows should be hitting Netflix next month, but the exact release date hasn’t been set in stone yet.

Arrow: Season 6

Dynasty: Season 1

Riverdale: Season 2

Supernatural: Season 13

The Flash: Season 4

Netflix May 2018: Here’s What’s Going

May 1

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 and 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 through 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 and 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 through 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

May 7

The Host

May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

May 30