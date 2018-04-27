‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – A List Of Everyone Who Died, Who Is Left, And Who Didn’t Even Show Up [Spoilers]

Everyone was wondering who would die in "Avengers: Infinity War," but no-one expected this.

Avengers: Infinity War has finally opened in theaters and less than 24 hours later, fans who have seen the movie are still stunned. With this film, and the fourth Avengers movie coming next year, Marvel is capping off 10 years of storytelling. No one really knew just what to expect going into Infinity War, but it was overly expected that someone was going to die. The thing is, no one could have expected exactly what would transpire or how the deaths were going to go down.

Yes, the deaths. Plural.

In case you haven’t figured it out by now, there will be spoilers ahead for Marvel’s latest release which is Avengers: Infinity War. If you haven’t seen the movie yet and don’t want to know what happens, you really need to stop reading now.

Everyone knew that virtually the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was going to show up in this movie and there was no disappointment there. Almost every single character that fans have been introduced to over the last decade was there to take part in one side or the other of the battle.

A few notable names were absent, though, and they were:

Hawkeye

Ant-Man

The Wasp

Happy Hogan

Valkyrie

Aunt May

There were a few others as well, but these are some pretty big names to not even make it into the movie at all. More importantly, though, is that fans want to know who died and here is the list of those we (likely) won’t be seeing again.

Marvel Studios

Even though he is technically a villain, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the bad guy that fans have grown to love. Unfortunately, he will not be making another appearance as Thanos literally squeezed the life out of him and killed him. The one redeeming factor is that he died quite the valiant death.

Another big death from the Thor universe is that of Heimdall who was played by Idris Elba. The Asgardian protector helped out to the very end, but he could not survive the wrath of Thanos and the Black Order.

The Collector (Benicio del Toro) is more than likely dead after Thanos pretty much destroyed everything in his world.

Near the end of the film, Vision (Paul Bettany) ends up suffering quite the crushing death as Thanos finally retrieves the Mind Stone from his head. Everyone kind of saw this one coming.

The fifth confirmed and really big death is that of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) who is a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. In order to get the Soul Stone, Thanos had to dispose of something he loved and the only thing/person he truly loved was his stepdaughter…who he threw off a cliff to her death.

Of course, Bustle isn’t truly convinced that Gamora or any of these people are dead, but that remains to be seen.

Marvel Studios

Now, here are where things get extremely spoiler-filled and full of confusion.

At the end of Infinity War, Thanos has collected all six of the Infinity Stones and changes “everything” with a snap of his fingers. With that, he completely decimates half the universe in a completely random pattern, and that essentially gets rid of almost everyone in the MCU.

After he does that, we begin to see our heroes disappear and fade to dust or “die.” The removal of these characters could technically be considered deaths and here is who goes:

Star-Lord

Drax

Groot

Mantis

Doctor Strange

Spider-Man

Black Panther

Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes

Nick Fury

Agent Maria Hill

Falcon/Sam Wilson

The Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff

Marvel Studios

It’s almost easier to let you know who is still around at the end of the movie, and it’s quite an interesting roster. Actually, the majority of those who didn’t die are those who are the founding members of the original Avengers with a few add-ons.

Captain America

Iron Man

Black Widow

Bruce Banner/Hulk

War Machine

Okoye

Rocket Raccoon

Nebula

This group may not be totally on their own, though, as Nick Fury sent out a distress signal that went through before he disappeared. It is the very final scene of Avengers: Infinity War and it signals an appearance by none other than Brie Larson who has signed on to play Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

Nick Fury manda una richiesta di soccorso a Carol Danvers. #CaptainMarvel is coming:

-Captain Marvel

-Avengers 4#InfinityWar #AvengersInfinityWarIT pic.twitter.com/qcUui7bUPL — Captain Marvel (@CaptainMarvelIT) April 25, 2018

That seems like a lot to take in, and actually, it really is. Marvel has been building up to Avengers: Infinity War for the last 10 years and it really did pay off in a big way with this movie. The deaths are really hard to take and so many more than anyone expected, but all hope should not be lost. Anything is possible in the MCU and there is a full year until the untitled fourth Avengers movie hits theaters, but who will even be in it?