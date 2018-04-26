‘Dragon Ball Super’ Goku Black And Zamasu Have Fusion In 2018 ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ DLC Character Update

Fusion Zamasu is the latest playable character in the 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' game.

The Dragon Ball Super anime is continuing to provide plenty of extra characters for Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC update packs in 2018. This time Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a video preview that shows off the new character Fusion Zamasu, the fusion of Goku Black and Zamasu from Dragon Ball Super .

Warning: Please note that this article contains major spoilers for those watching the Dragon Ball Super English dub on either Toonami or Funimation Now since the episodes related to this new character have not yet aired.

Zamasu is pretty much a Supreme Kai that went rogue during the Future Trunks story saga in the Dragon Ball Super anime. Goku Black came about when Zamasu took over Goku’s body. Fusion Zamasu was born when both Goku Black and Future Zamasu used the Potara earrings to do a fusion. In the anime, Goku and Vegeta were also forced to fuse together again to form Vegito Blue.

One of the main defining traits of Fusion Zamasu was his arrogance since he believed he was better than the gods.

“Listen, Saiyan. Listen, Son Goku. You are a mortal, yet you have gained power that surpasses even gods. You are the personification of the failure of the gods who created this universe,” Fused Zamasu told Vegito Blue during their fighter. “As such, by becoming one with Son Goku, I have taken on the sins of mortals and the failure of gods in this body! This is truly the duty of a god.”

Fusion Zamasu will be one of eight playable characters made available through the Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC update packs that are part of the FighterZ Pass. Playable characters include Goku, Teen Gohan, Vegeta, Future Trunks, Frieza, Cell, Krillin, Piccolo, Android 18 (with Android 17), Android 16, Yamcha, Tien Shinhan (with Chiaotzu), Majin Buu, Gohan, Cell, Nappa, Ginyu, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, Beerus, Gotenks, Kid Buu, Adult Gohan, Goku Black (with Zamasu), Hit, and Android 21.

Goku Black looks even more powered up in the ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ game. Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super‘s Goku Black/Evil Goku Hoped To Come Back

The voice actors and actresses for all the major characters believe that a Dragon Ball Super sequel is inevitable. Some have even expressed their ideas for the sequel. Vegeta voice actor Chris Sabat has something to say on the matter, and it involves an evil Goku similar to Goku Black.

“We also love the concept of Goku getting hit on the head again and becoming purely evil,” Sabat explained. “Now granted, they have Goku Black, which is sort of similar to that, but I like the idea of him hitting his head again and Vegeta having to convince him not to destroy the world as he has planned to do.”

Meanwhile, fans of the Dragon Ball Super Goku Black character can play as him in the video game. It’ll be interesting to see what other characters Bandai is cooking up for the Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC update packs in 2018.