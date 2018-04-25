Praise Be! ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2 Is Here: How To Watch Online

Hulu released 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 at exactly midnight EST today!

Praise be Handmaid’s Tale fans, the time to head back to Gilead is now! At exactly midnight EST, Hulu released both Episode 1 and Episode 2 of Season 2. Episode 1 is titled “June” and Episode 2 is titled “Unwomen.” According to Express, Season 2 will be a total of 13 episodes long, making it three episodes longer than Season 1.

Unfortunately for Hulu subscribers who hope to binge through the series, the streaming giant plans to release one episode a week every Wednesday (with the exception of tonight as the streaming giant was generous enough to release two episodes as part of the Season 2 premiere). While Hulu is not an option for fans of Handmaid’s Tale in the UK, there is still a way for them to watch the series. Channel 4 in Britain does have rights to broadcast the Hulu original series. The broadcaster, however, has yet to reveal an official release date.

When Hulu released Season 1 of Handmaid’s Tale, individuals in the UK waited three weeks for the series to broadcast on Channel 4. So, UK fans could enjoy the series at the end of May or the beginning of June. However, there is no release date set in stone as of yet.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 Cast

You can expect to see just about everyone who was on the Season 1 cast in some capacity as the Handmaid’s Tale enters Season 2. According to Digital Spy, even Alexis Bledel will return to the cast as Ofglen even though many people did not expect to see that character again. More importantly, fans will get to learn a little more about Ofglen before she became Ofglen in the form of flashbacks.

While Season 1 of Handmaid’s Tale was based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, the season ended when the novel ended. So, this new season offered a lot of creative freedom that was not necessarily available in the first season of the series.

Walk with us. Follow us on Instagram for a closer look at the Season 2 premiere of The #HandmaidsTale. https://t.co/qkwwillQC1 pic.twitter.com/MYhiRxR9Xs — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) April 20, 2018

The very end of the official trailer for Season 2 features Offred referring to herself by her real name “June” as she declares that she is free. The trailer leaves fans of the series wondering whether the main character will find her way to freedom by the end of Season 2.

"The Handmaid's Tale" returns for Season 2 on Wednesday. Here's @poniewozik's review. https://t.co/9h0C1UR6zc — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 23, 2018

More importantly, the trailer leaves fans questioning whether the series will come to a close at the end of Season 2 or if the series could be renewed for a Season 3. Unfortunately, only time will tell as there hasn’t been any chatter about a Season 3 as of yet.