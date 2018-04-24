‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Hilary Stuns Genoa City With Baby News

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, April 24, brings all-out excitement and significant bombshells for residents of Genoa City.

Against Devon’s (Bryton James) wishes, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) finally got to do something she’s been desperate to do for like forever (or at least for several months). She announced live, on her show The Hilary Hour, her exciting baby news. “I’m pregnant,” she said full of glee and excitement.

She heralded the news to the world despite promising Devon she’d keep it on the down low at the luncheon she arranged for friends, family, and co-workers to share her happy news, which she ended up not sharing.

Hilary’s surprise announcement may end up causing trouble for Devon and his girlfriend, Simone.

Meanwhile, a horrified Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) learned that Victor (Eric Braeden) invaded Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) privacy and installed secret video surveillance cameras inside her home, which caught J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) abusing their daughter. Not only that, but Victor neglected to let anybody know about J.T.’s terrible abuse of Victoria.

Plus, now he’s made it all a matter of public record by showing Paul (Doug Davidson) the footage. Why Nikki is shocked anymore at all by anything Victor does is a surprise in itself really, but still, the recordings shook her.

???? Breaking news on The Hilary Hour today! ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/IcFBCn2Xmq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 24, 2018

Speaking of shocked, Victor wasn’t the only parent who knew about the abuse, and he hated hearing that Nikki knew about it and neglected to tell him. These two non-conventionally married spouses supposedly have a partnership, but keeping these secrets doesn’t make the partnership feel very strong.

Elsewhere, Paul told Victoria about the videos and let her know she could press charges. However, she declined because she said J.T. would never return to Genoa City. Paul and almost everyone else wants to know how she’s so sure that her ex-husband will stay away for good.

Over at Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) ordered Kyle (Michael Mealor) to serve as his assistant while he wooed a pouting Gloria (Judith Chapman) back into the fold. Ultimately, Gloria relented, and she returned to Jabot in return for a huge raise and a brand new shiny title!

As for Kyle, he finally got to watch Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) interview with her grandmother Dina (Marla Adams). Unfortunately for him, the video cuts out at the worst possible moment, so he fails to find out the big secret — for now.

