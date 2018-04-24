Disney Reveals Talent List For 2018 ‘Eat To The Beat’ Concert Series At Epcot Food And Wine Festival

If you're looking for a bit of a flashback in your concert choices, Epcot will bring it this fall.

The talent list for the “Eat to the Beat” concert series taking place at the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival has been released for 2018, and it’s a lot earlier than last year. While 2017 saw it released in the summer, Walt Disney World is ahead of the game this year even though the festival doesn’t begin until August. Once again, the talent list is absolutely incredible and there have been some incredible new additions that will make you want to check out multiple concerts.

The Food & Wine Festival is officially going to kick off on Aug. 30, 2018, and it is going to run all the way through Nov. 12. Guests will have almost two-and-a-half months to enjoy great food, great beverage choices, and some of the best concerts you could possibly imagine getting for free.

Well, the Eat to the Beat concert series is included with your price of admission to Epcot, but you don’t have to pay extra for it.

Late on Monday evening, the Disney Parks Blog revealed the full line-up for 2018 and it includes five brand new acts appearing for the first time. If you’re looking to relive some old-school memories from the 80’s and 90’s, these concerts are certainly going to be for you.

Take a look at the latest lineup for this year’s “Eat to the Beat” concert series at Epcot International Food and Wine Festival! https://t.co/m9tIkLIWbm pic.twitter.com/rphfXWdPQZ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 24, 2018

Here is the full line-up of acts and dates for the 2018 “Eat to the Beat” concert series at Epcot.

August and September

8/30-31 – Blue October – “Into the Ocean”

9/1-3 – Tiffany – “I Think We’re Alone Now”

9/4-5 – MercyMe – “I Can Only Imagine” – New this year

9/6-7 – Glass Tiger – “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)” – New this year

9/8-9 – Tauren Wells – “Hills and Valleys” – New this year

9/10-11 – Postmodern Jukebox

9/12-13 – TBD

9/14-16 – Baha Men – “Who Let The Dogs Out”

9/17-19 – TBD

9/20-21 – Living Color – “Cult of Personality”

9/22-23 – Sheila E – “The Glamorous Life” – New this year

9/24-26 – Sugar Ray – “Every Morning”

9/17-28 – David Cook – “Light On”

9/29-30 – Jeffrey Osbourne – “On The Wings of Love”

October

10/1-2 – Jim Belushi & The Sacred Hearts – Various Hits

10/3-4 – Everclear – “Santa Monica”

10/5-7 – Mark Wills – “19 Somethin'”

10/8-10 – Air Supply – “All Out Of Love”

10/11-12 – TBD

10/13-14 – TBD

10/15-16 – 98 Degrees – “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)” – New this year

10/17-18 – 38 Special – “Hold On Loosely”

10/19-21 – Devon Allman Project – “Ragged and Dirty”

10/22-23 – TBD

10/24-25 – Billy Ocean – “Get Outta My Dreams”

10/26-28 – Starship featuring Mickey Thomas –”We Built This City”

10/29-31 – Hanson – “MMMBop”

November

11/1-2 – TBD

11/3-4 – Taylor Dayne – “Prove Your Love”

11/5-7 – Boyz II Men – “End Of The Road”

11/8-9 – The Hooters – “And We Danced”

11/10-12 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – “Go Daddy-O”

For anyone who is over the age of 30, you can’t help but smile at seeing names like Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees, and Tiffany in the list for this year’s concerts.

There will be three concerts from the acts per day, and they will take place in the America Gardens Theater in the America pavilion at Epcot. Concerts will take place daily at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m., and it is included with your cost of admission.

When someone thinks of Walt Disney World, they often think of the attractions and shows and characters and food and rides, but hit bands don’t usually come to mind. When it comes to the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, though, the power of music is brought to the guests at the Eat to the Beat concert series. If you’re heading to the parks in 2018, you may want to plan multiple visits as it will be hard to choose just one.