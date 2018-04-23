‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: ‘Dance Moms’ Nia Sioux Upped To Contract Status After Impressing Brad Bell

Dance Moms star Nia Sioux has scored a contract role as Emma on Bold and the Beautiful. Nia made her debut in the role of Emma on Monday, April 23, according to Entertainment Weekly.Emma is an intern at Forrester Creations. Not only will Sioux be rubbing shoulders with soap opera royalty such as Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan, but Greece’s Prince Achileas Andreas who returns as the intern, Simon, according to She Knows Soaps. Nia so impressed Brad Bell with her acting skills that he recently offered her a contract position and she accepted.

Fans will remember Sioux as one of the original Dance Moms cast where she was a triple threat. Not only can she sing and dance, but her acting abilities are what have secured her this new role. It seems as if the transition from reality TV to daytime soap opera has not intimidated the 16-year-old and that she has stepped up to the challenge. Unlike the 17-year-old prince, Nia had a scripted role before her role in Bold and the Beautiful. Sioux plays a role in the new USA TV movie Runnin’ From My Roots, so she has recent experience in being directed in front of the camera.

So excited for my first episode of @BandB_CBS to air today at 1:30pm EST / 12:30pm EST! Watch me play Emma, the new fashion intern!!! pic.twitter.com/brULoTOtgW — Nia Sioux (@NiaSioux) April 23, 2018

However, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Nia Sioux is doing well in Hollywood. She has had to undergo rigorous training and deal with tremendous pressure from the tender age of 9 when she first appeared on Dance Moms. She told Entertainment Weekly that she really enjoys her role as Emma.

“Emma is the new intern and she loves fashion and is in love with Forrester Creations. I really connected with the character.”

My first episode of @BandB_CBS airs tomorrow at 1:30pm EST / 12:30pm PST ! pic.twitter.com/aAL6mK9PYu — Nia Sioux (@NiaSioux) April 23, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the week will be filled with family drama this week. Liam (Scott Clifton) moves to the Logan estate, and the Forrester, Spencer, and Logan households are up in arms about his apparent choice. However, Emma (Nia Sioux) will be working at Forrester Creations as the new fashion intern. Catch Nia and Achileas this week on Bold and the Beautiful, which airs weekdays on CBS. Don’t forget to check back here for all the latest spoilers, updates, and news.