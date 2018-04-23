American Airlines Passenger Removed From Flight, Tasered By Police Due To Allegedly ‘Uncooperative’ Behavior

Jacob Garcia, 28, allegedly groped a female passenger and got into a physical altercation with the woman's boyfriend before repeatedly resisting arrest when police officers were called to diffuse the situation.

An American Airlines flight from Miami to Chicago was reportedly delayed on Sunday night after a man was removed for groping a female passenger, getting into an argument with her boyfriend, and acting “uncooperative” when apprehended by law enforcement officials.

According to a report from ABC 7 Chicago, a witness was able to capture the incident on video, where a man identified as 28-year-old Chicago resident Jacob Garcia got into an altercation with another passenger. Upon being asked by crew members to leave the plane, Garcia reportedly refused, which prompted police offers to board the plane and subdue the man with a Taser.

Separately, the Miami New Times offered more details about the altercation, stating that Garcia allegedly groped the girlfriend of one of his fellow passengers. Flight attendants then asked Garcia to move to another seat, but instead of cooperating, he reportedly “began to scream [at] and insult” the couple, provoking a physical argument. One passenger was quoted by the publication as having heard Garcia use “racist” language during the incident.

Despite being hit with the Taser several times by police, Garcia still refused to deplane and continued acting uncooperatively when he was finally removed from the flight, the New Times added. According to police officers, Garcia caused $150 worth of damage to a police cruiser window after he was arrested.

ABC 7 Chicago added that the incident caused the American Airlines flight to be delayed for about one hour.

“Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department. The same passenger was subsequently arrested by law enforcement,” read a statement from American Airlines.

Police officials told ABC 7 Chicago that Jacob Garcia was charged with battery, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting an officer, and depriving an officer of means of protection. As of Monday morning, he is still being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

