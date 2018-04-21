‘Stranger Things’ Season 3: With Filming Set To Begin On Monday, Producer Shawn Levy Gets Excited On Twitter

Shawn Levy won't be giving us spoilers, but wants us to know that Season 3 of 'Stranger Things' is going to be insanely great.

With filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things set to begin on Monday, April 23, the show’s producer, Shawn Levy, could not contain his enthusiasm about the new season and took to Twitter to let fans know that the coming episodes are going to be insanely great.

As Metro reported, Levy posted a black and white photo with actress Millie Bobby Brown, proclaiming his joy at the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

According to Collider, the cast have just completed reading through four episodes of scripts from Season 3, which is considered a great sign as this was also the same amount of table reading that had been finished before the last season of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy explained that usually after reading through the first scripts of the season, shooting will commence, with the Duffer Brothers fine-tuning things as they go and work through the rest of the episodes.

“It is the same number of scripts as last year. The rest of them kind of get written as we shoot, as we edit, as we go. I’m once again directing the third and fourth episodes so that I can give the Duffers a breather, and send them back into the writing cave, so that they can buff out the rest of the season.”

No spoilers, but guys, ST3? Holy sh———!@milliebbrown pic.twitter.com/x3XHG0UZ5W — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) April 21, 2018

Shawn Levy revealed that Matt and Ross Duffer generally prefer to direct the opening episodes of Stranger Things, and this appears to be the perfect arrangement for all concerned so that the cumbersome task of rewriting and editing can be carried out while Levy directs further episodes.

“The prep beyond that, it’s really a similar juggling act where the Duffers, because they always understandably want to direct the kick-off episodes, they have to juggle their limited time between writing and re-writing and prepping as directors, all at the same time.”

With Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, and Maya Thurman-Hawke set to join Season 3, Levy has told fans that the introduction of further guests may be limited due to only filming eight episodes this year compared with last season’s 10.

One person that Stranger Things will definitely not be seeing is director Andrew Stanton, who unfortunately had scheduling conflicts that will be keeping him away from being creatively involved with the show this year.

With Season 3 of Stranger Things ready to begin shooting on Monday, fans will be happy to know that Season 4 has already been approved.