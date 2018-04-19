Danes says that playing her character Carrie 'is like a workout.'

Homeland star Claire Danes confirmed to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show that Season 8 of Homeland will be the last for the popular Showtime series. Danes admits that she is conflicted about the show ending, but ultimately the announcement of Homeland Season 8 as the end of the series is a good thing and will provide a well-needed break.

Claire Danes Confirmed To Howard Stern That Homeland Season 8 Will Be The End

Danes also confirmed to Howard Stern that she is pregnant with her second child with actor Hugh Dancy (the couple also have a 5-year-old son), but Danes does not believe her pregnancy will affect the Homeland shooting schedule, according to Deadline.

Claire Danes says she has loved working on Homeland, but she is ready for it to end.

“She’s a lot, this Carrie-freakin’ Mathison character. [Carrie] is under constant duress. It’s a workout. I’ll be ready for a reprieve from that.”

Homeland was renewed for Seasons 7 and 8 ahead of Season 6, and it was then that Homeland showrunner Alex Gansa confirmed that they would be writing a series-ending plotline in Season 8. Gansa added that at that time, it was thought that Homeland would end with Season 8 but at the end of the day, the decision was to be made by Showtime.

Homeland Writer Alex Gansa Confirmed Before Danes That He’s Done With Season 8

Prior to Claire Danes’ appearance on Howard Stern’s show, Alex Gansa, who serves as executive producer and writer for Homeland, had publicly stated that no matter what, Season 8 of Homeland would be his last, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s definitely going to be my last year. I can’t speak for Claire [Danes] or [co-star] Mandy [Patinkin], but it will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story. If Showtime, Fox, Claire, and Mandy want to take the show further, that’s their decision, and we would leave some room for that to happen — if there’s an appetite.”

Showtime has not confirmed that Season 8 of Homeland will be the end of the series, but Claire Danes and Alex Gansa have confirmed that Season 8 will be the end of Carrie Mathison’s story as part of Homeland.

The Current Homeland Storyline Involves A Russian Conspiracy

Currently, Season 7 of Homeland has two more episodes, and the season finale will air on Showtime on April 29. According to Den of Geek, the current Homeland storyline is frighteningly true to life as it has Carrie (Danes) and Saul (Patinkin) trying to uncover a Russian conspiracy to interfere with an election.