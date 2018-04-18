Suri Cruise Turns 12: See Katie Holmes’ Sweet Birthday Snapshot

It’s hard to believe that Suri Cruise will officially be a teenager one year from now. The daughter of actors Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise just turned 12-years-old, and her mom marked the occasion by sharing a snapshot of the birthday girl on social media.

On Wednesday, Katie Holmes took to Instagram to wish her daughter a happy birthday. Her post was captioned with a string of heart emojis (12 of them, to be exact), and it included a black-and-white photo of Suri Cruise. In the image, the tween is wearing a tiara with the words “Happy Birthday” spelled out on it in big, sparkly letters. She also has a big bow in her hair, and her head is encircled by a garland or headband covered with smaller bows. While it looks like the little girl’s last birthday as a tween was a happy occasion, In Touch Weekly pointed out that this is the fifth year that her father has not helped celebrate her birthday.

Tom Cruise hasn’t been spotted spending time with his daughter since 2013, the year after his divorce from Katie Holmes was finalized. According to Gossip Cop, the Mission: Impossible star hasn’t even spoken to Suri in years, so Katie has been parenting their daughter all on her own. It’s thought that Tom’s estrangement from Suri has something to do with his involvement with Scientology.

Luckily, Suri has an awesome mom who does all that she can to make sure that she feels loved and cared for. Katie Holmes also provides her daughter with plenty of opportunities to have fun and just be a kid. According to Page Six, the mother and daughter recently visited Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey together. The April 13 trip was possibly a birthday treat for Suri, who brought a friend with her.

Suri and Katie were photographed getting ready to take off on the Batman the Ride roller coaster. The adrenaline junkies reportedly rode at least half a dozen different roller coasters, including the Harley Quinn Crazy Train and The Joker.

Suri Cruise apparently enjoys going really fast downhill. During a recent interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, Katie revealed that her daughter is an incredible skier.

“She’s really good,” said the proud mama. “So, that’s a challenge, because she’s really good, and I’m trying to keep up. I’m like, ‘No! No! No! Not the double blue!’ I can’t do it.”

At least Katie Holmes didn’t have to worry about Suri Cruise leaving her behind on Batman the Ride.