The Big Bang Theory Finale Cast Revealed: Mark Hamill Will Possibly Attend Sheldon And Amy’s Wedding

The Season 11 finale will be on Thursday, May 10.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 finale’s cast has been revealed, and it will include a special guest: the Star Wars franchise’s own Mark Hamill will be joining!

As TVLine reports, CBS has revealed who will be joining the regular cast for the Season 11 finale, which will focus on Sheldon and Amy’s wedding. What’s more, the network has confirmed rumors that Hamill will be one of the special guests.

As of this writing, it’s not clear what Hamill’s role will be. However, TVLine writer Michael Ausiello is of the belief that Hamill will follow in the footsteps of his Star Wars castmates Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones, who both appeared as themselves, rather than their characters. Or, more accurately, they appeared as fictional versions of themselves, both of them in 2014’s “The Convention Conundrum.” Whether or not Hamill will attend the wedding, or appear in the episode in some other capacity, remains unclear.

Meanwhile, other cast members who have appeared on the show are returning as their characters. Laurie Metcalf, who has played Sheldon’s mother, Mary Cooper, is returning for the episode, despite her new/old job as Jackie on the revival of Roseanne. Courtney Henggeler, the bit actress who appeared as Sheldon’s twin sister in exactly one first-season episode (“The Porkchop Indeterminacy”) will also be returning.

So excited and friggin intimidated to be a part of this wedding! ‘Big Bang Theory’ Enlists Mark Hamill, Kathy Bates for Wedding-Themed Season Finale https://t.co/X2NTfhJf2L. — Courtney Henggeler (@HenggelerCourt) April 16, 2018

Also joining the cast is Academy Award-winning actress Kathy Bates, according to Entertainment Weekly, although what role she’ll be playing remains unclear. She could portray Amy’s mother, although that role – which consisted of a small number of lines, over a Skype chat – has already gone to another bit actress, Annie O’Donnell. However, continuity is one thing, star power is another. So it could very well be that The Big Bang Theory producers are going to throw continuity to the wind and bring in Bates as Amy’s mother.

Amy’s father, though mentioned in the dialogue in at least one episode, has not appeared on the show. And as of this writing, who will play him – or even whether he will be a part of the episode – remains unclear.

Other guest stars to appear in the Season 11 finale include semi-regulars who have appeared throughout the show’s 11-and-counting seasons. John Ross Bowie, who plays Barry Kripke, is confirmed to be returning, despite his new job as the father on ABC’s Speechless. Brian Posehn, who plays awkward geologist Bert is also back, as is Wil Wheaton, who plays a fictional version of himself as Sheldon’s frenemy.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 finale will air Thursday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.