Danielle Stislicki Missing: True Crime Podcast Thoughtfully Covers Michigan Woman’s Mysterious Disappearance

The Trace Evidence podcast recently examined the young woman’s case and the investigation into her vanishing.

Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki went missing without a trace over a year ago after leaving her workplace for home. Despite the time that has passed, her family, friends, and supporters are keeping her case alive on Facebook and other social media platforms. Recently, a well-respected true crime podcast featured Danielle’s story with thoughtful detail, in the hopes it will help find the missing young woman.

The Trace Evidence podcast features the stories of the missing and murdered using key information about each case to carefully flesh out the characteristics and essence of the person it is covering. Danielle was the subject of one of those podcasts, which discusses her life, personality, family, and the investigation into what could have possibly happened to her.

Podcast host Steven Pacheco talks about how Danielle shared her hopes and dreams for the future with her close friends, not long before she vanished. Her friends noted she was talkative and often the life of the party, and that she wanted a little house and fancied the thought of farming.

The day Danielle, whom Pacheco calls “the beautiful dreamer,” vanished, she was planning for the weekend, anticipating a drive to her grandparent’s house on Sunday to decorate for the upcoming holiday festivities.

Trace Evidence carefully details the day Danielle vanished, and the subsequent investigation. Host Pacheco notes that Floyd Galloway Jr., who would later be named a person of interest in her disappearance, was believed to be one of the last persons to speak with Danielle before she vanished. He had worked as a security guard at the building where Danielle was employed.

The podcast indicates that several people that worked at the MetLife building saw Danielle with Galloway in the parking area, stating they believed he was looking under the hood of her vehicle. Pacheco states that Danielle’s mother, Ann Stislicki, has said that Galloway may have had a crush on Danielle because he kept showing up in her office near her cubicle. Ann emphasized that Danielle was friendly with Galloway, but nothing beyond that, as he was a married man and his wife had been diagnosed with cancer.

The Trace Evidence podcast goes on to detail how authorities are continuing to investigate the case and eventually concludes that Galloway has not yet been charged in Danielle’s disappearance because police want to cut a deal with him in order to find out where she is.

It should be noted that in the summer of 2017, Galloway was sentenced in an unrelated case. Galloway, 30, took a plea deal and will spend 16 to 35 years in prison for pleading guilty to kidnapping and assaulting a female jogger, according to CBS Detroit. In exchange for his plea, a charge in that unrelated case involving attempted murder was dropped.

The jogger attack for which Galloway has been sentenced took place in September 2016, only three months before Danielle vanished after leaving her workplace. CBS Detroit reports that the jogger was on a Hines Park bike path when Galloway attacked her by strangling and punching her before dragging her into a nearby wooded area. She was able to escape his grasp as he demanded sex and attempted to strip her of her clothing.

Authorities have announced publicly that the DNA in the jogger attack and that found in relation to Danielle’s case are a match.

Danielle, who would now be 30-years-old, was 28 when she went missing on the afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

Her mother Ann Stislicki’s last communication with her daughter was a text message that read Danielle was going to “swing home real quick, pack a bag” before meeting her friend.

When Danielle did not show up for the planned meeting, her friend became extremely worried. Her friend was still unable to make contact with Danielle on Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work. Her friend headed to Danielle’s Independence Green apartment complex and found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were missing and authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,940, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,940.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.