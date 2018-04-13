Gwyneth Paltrow Rocks String Bikini In Mexico

Gwyneth Paltrow shares bikini pic from Mexico ahead of VIP bachelorette party.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a bikini pic of herself on Friday. The actress posted the image to her Instagram account from Mexico where she flew for a VIP bachelorette party in her honor.

Paltrow is seen standing in a dark-blue string bikini and smiling at the camera. Her blond hair was pulled back at the sides and cascaded down her back.

#Costapalmas #henweekend,” Gwyneth Paltrow captioned the image.

Gwyneth is a ways from the camera in the shot, but it’s clear she has an enviable bikini body. She’s standing on the white sands of Los Cabos with a boat and jet skis in the background.

Daily Mail reports that the photo was presumably taken by one Gwyneth’s 12 close friends who are on the getaway with her. Her famous friends attending the gathering are Cameron Diaz and Stella McCartney. Not all of the women in Mexico for the bachelorette party are from the entertainment business, however. Some of her childhood friends are at the party, as well as others who’ve known the Hollywood star most of her life.

All of the women arrived in Los Cabos on Friday and are preparing in for a fun “hen weekend.” They were all seen lounging at a luxury resort being served by staff. Cameron Diaz booked a private jet for all of the party guests to travel to Mexico.

#costapalmas #henweekend A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 13, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

The bikini pic shared by Gwyneth Paltrow got 22K likes in 30 minutes. She’s known for her clean-living lifestyle, and it shows. Being in love doesn’t hurt, either. According to the report, Gwyneth considers her upcoming wedding to Brad Falchuk to be her first since she eloped when she married ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin. Paltrow and the film producer have been together since 2014.

Gwyneth has expressed how this time in her life makes her feel more like she’s 21 than 45. She said that she’s “excited about everything” when it comes to planning her wedding. The whole process has been a really fun time for her.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her fiance are rumored to get married later this year in the Hamptons, according to Page Six. Up to 400 wedding guests including friends, family, and A-listers are expected to attend the event.