‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 26 Cast Revealed

Tonya Harding, Johnny Damon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and more join the all athletes season.

The Dancing with the Stars Season 26 cast has officially been announced. The all-athlete edition of the ABC dancing competition series will feature 10 well-known sports stars who will compete against one another for the coveted mirror ball trophy.

According to an April 13 report by Us Weekly Magazine, there is an array of athletes who will compete during Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars. Many of the stars have competed at the Olympic level. The fact that the cast members are all athletes who have been trained to win should make the season one of the most competitive in the show’s history.

Adam Rippon, a figure skater who was a huge fan favorite during the 2018 Winter Olympics, will partner with dancer Jenna Johnson. He’ll also compete against Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer, who has been paired with former Dancing with the Stars champ Witney Carson.

Dancing with the Stars will also welcome Arike Ogunbowale, a women’s basketball player from Notre Dame, will pair with Gleb Savchenko to try her hand at ballroom dancing. She’ll be joined by well-known softball player Jennie Finch Daigle, who will spin around the ballroom with Keo Motsepe. Meanwhile, professional snowboarder Jamie Anderson will dance with Artem Chigvintsev for Season 26.

Sharna Burgess will also return to Dancing with the Stars to partner with NFL star Josh Norman. Norman is a defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers. Josh is the only football star to appear on Season 26. In the past, NFL stars such as Emmett Smith, Hines Ward, and Rashad Jennings have done well on the show. Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu will also compete for the mirror ball trophy with her partner, Alan Bersten.

The three biggest names joining the Dancing with the Stars Season 26 cast includes former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon, who will partner up with Emma Slater. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will spin around the ballroom with the show’s most recent winner, Lindsay Arnold.

Legendary figure-skater Tonya Harding is heading to the ballroom on #DWTS: Athletes with @SashaFarber! pic.twitter.com/DYQH6ODPlC — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) April 13, 2018

In addition, controversial former Olympic figure skater, Tonya Harding, has also joined the Season 26 cast of Dancing with the Stars. Harding was the center of the skating world back in 1994 when she was allegedly involved in a plan that saw her competitor Nancy Kerrigan injured in a shocking attack. Kerrigan has also previously appeared on the show.

Dancing with the Stars Season 26 will premiere on ABC on April 30.