Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Reports ‘TMZ’

Khloe Kardashian has welcomed her baby girl amid Tristan Thompson cheating allegations.

Khloe Kardashian is officially a mom. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Thursday.

According to an April 12 report by TMZ, Khloe Kardashian delivered her baby daughter around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning. The reality star delivered the baby at a hospital outside of Cleveland. Khloe’s sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were there to support her as well as her mother Kris Jenner and her best friend, Malika Haqq. Tristan Thompson was also in the delivery room while Khloe gave birth, according to Kardashian sources.

The baby girl reportedly does not have a name yet. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she was planning to name the baby girl something that started with the letter T. However, things may have changed a bit since the baby was born during the middle of a very dramatic time in Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with multiple women. Earlier this week, photos and video of the NBA player cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women surfaced online. Thompson was also photographed taking one of those women back to his hotel room in New York City.

Hey there Good Mama! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

The Inquisitr also reported that while Khloe and Tristan are in the middle of relationship drama, there may be some drama over the baby’s name as well. Sources claim that the Kardashian family are pressuring Khloe to give the baby girl her last name instead using the last name Thompson. The family allegedly believes that Tristan has lost the right to have the baby girl named after him due to his very hurtful and shocking infidelity towards Khloe.

Now that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are allegedly on the rocks, fans may not get an official announcement, nor any photos of the baby girl anytime soon. Khloe and Tristan have been radio silent since the cheating allegations broke out on Tuesday night. On Thursday, just hours before Khloe gave birth, Tristan was booed on his home court in Cleveland when he checked into the team’s final home game of the regular season.