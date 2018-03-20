Khloe Kardashian Reveals Major Baby Name News

Khloe Kardashian is letting fans in on some big baby name news.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Twitter account to reveal some big baby news this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has allegedly been struggling while trying to figure out what to name her unborn child, but she recently gave fans a big hint about the little girl’s name.

According to a March 20 report by Pop Culture, Khloe Kardashian’s baby name has been a topic of conversation for months now. Khloe and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had been rumored to be using the movie Black Panther as inspiration. However, it seems that is not the case. Khloe recently told fans on Twitter that she was planning to name her daughter a name that began with the letter T.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian believed she was having a baby boy for much of her pregnancy. Khloe and Tristan felt so strongly about having a son that they even decided on a name for the child, Tristan Thompson Jr. However, when it was revealed that Khloe was pregnant with a baby girl, the couple had to change their plans.

Some fans believed that Khloe Kardashian may have been naming her daughter Rose, due to all of the photos of the flowers she had been posting on her Instagram account. However, Kardashian shot down those rumors quickly, saying that the name Rose wasn’t on “her list.” Another fan suggested that Khloe and Tristan name their daughter Ella Thompson. Kardashian revealed that she thought the name was “beautiful,” but that she was “going with a baby that starts with a T.”

Beautiful but I’m going with a babe that starts with a T — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 19, 2018

Now, fans are offering Khloe Kardashian a list of baby girl names that begin with the letter T. Suggestions such as Tiara, Trinity, Taylor, Treasure, Teagen, Tatum, Teal, Tess, and Tori were all mentioned by Khloe’s followers on Twitter. It seems that Khloe and Tristan are also asking advice from their close friends and family members. During their baby shower, the couple asked guests to write down their suggestions for consideration.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby is due any day now, as the couple has headed back to their home in Cleveland to await the arrival of their firstborn daughter.