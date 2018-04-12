‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Promises Fans Will Be ‘Devastated’ By Season 14 Finale

Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, tweeted that the Season 14 finale table read was 'Classic 'Grey's'...devastating with a side of absurdity.'

During its 14 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy finales have been nothing short of devastating, and according to star Ellen Pompeo, this season won’t be any different. Could the Grim Reaper be headed to Grey Sloan again?

Writers have already packed this season with gut-wrenching moments, and Her is reporting that after Pompeo’s hints about the upcoming finale, fans are nervous.

Fans have known since last month that Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew were leaving the show after this season, and they are fearing the worst for their characters, Dr. Arizona Robbins and Dr. April Kepner.

Capshaw has been a series regular for nine seasons, Drew for eight, and they are the only core cast members leaving after this season.

There is a possibility that at least one of them will get a happily ever after. The Episode 21 synopsis says that Dr. Robbins will spend more time with her daughter Sofia because she is having a hard time at school. So, it is possible that the character could move to New York so that her daughter can be closer to her other mother.

There is also the chance that Dr. Kepner could simply leave for a fresh start after unwinding this season.

Both Capshaw and Drew will apparently be on the show until the last episode of the season since they have both been sharing pictures from the finale shoot on their social media.

“Starting my last day on the hospital stages. (Not my final final day- I still have some location work to do). Feeling full of love and also sweetness and sadness. I love my family here with my whole heart,” Drew wrote on Instagram.

The writers at CarterMatt have some expectations for the finale, one being the return of Scott Speedman as Nick Mars after his memorable storyline with Meredith this season.

Another hope is that writers give fans a sense of what Alex and Jo’s wedding will be like now that they are engaged. And if there is to be a cliffhanger, it would be nice to have something different from the past.

There are a few more episodes of Grey’s Anatomy this season, and fans can see how things end for Dr. Robbins and Dr. Kepner by catching new episodes Thursday nights on ABC. The finale should air in mid-May.