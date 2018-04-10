Prince Harry And Meghan Markle May Be Heading To The U.S. After They Say ‘I Do’

The soon-to-be-wed couple could possibly make an appearance in America in their effort to support Walk of America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be busy making plans for their upcoming wedding on May 19, but they could also be organizing a post-wedding trip that is sure to make royal fans in America extremely happy. Could the royal couple be visiting the United States this summer?

The Elite Daily is reporting that Kensington Palace announced last week that Prince Harry would be a sponsor this year for Walk of America – the latest trip from the Support the Walk organization that helps veterans all over the globe find employment.

In this event, a team of six veterans from the United States and the United Kingdom will walk over 1,000 miles from the West to East Coast during a 14-week span in an effort to raise money for veterans around the world.

The palace did not confirm that Prince Harry or his bride-to-be would be crossing the pond for the event, but they are making plans for their first overseas trip. And, Prince Harry will be kicking off the expedition this week in London, so it would make sense if he also made an appearance in the United States.

Another hint is that the walk is scheduled to start in Markle’s hometown of Los Angeles, and we do know that she wants to show Prince Harry around the city after they tie the knot.

“Meghan wants to take Harry home once they are married on a formal tour,” a source told Vanity Fair.“It’s her home and she would love to go there with Harry after the wedding.”

Just like Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Markle will be going to Canada after the wedding, according to sources, and that makes sense since the former actress is friends with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire.

William and Kate also made a trip to California after they got married, so that makes it even more likely that Prince Harry and Markle would follow in their footsteps.

In October, the newlyweds will travel to Sydney, Australia, for the Invictus Games, an event that Prince Harry launched back in 2014 for wounded servicemen and women. Fans will remember that at last year’s games, Markle made her first official public appearance with the Prince.

As we get closer to the couple’s big day, the palace continues to release details about the event. This past week, the couple requested that anyone who wishes to send them a wedding gift should do so in the form of a donation to one of their favorite charities, reported People.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.