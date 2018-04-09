WWE News: Brock Lesnar To Defend Championship In Huge Match At ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ This Month

'The Beast' will have to put his title belt on the line against a familiar opponent.

When WWE WrestleMania 34 had concluded last night, it left pro wrestling fans wondering what was next for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. “The Beast” picked up what many felt was an unexpected victory in the main event match, as he pummeled his challenger, Roman Reigns, to the point of massive blood loss. Officials checked on a bloodied Reigns, who many fans thought would be leaving New Orleans as the new champ. Lesnar walked away still the WWE Universal Championship, with Reigns coming up on the losing side in the big main event match. However, it appears that these two will be battling it out again in a special match sooner rather than later.

As WWE announced on Monday, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar has re-signed with the company and will defend the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event. That special event, set for the WWE Network later this month, is going to feature a 50-man battle royal. However, fans will also see a rematch from WrestleMania 34, as Roman Reigns gets another shot at the WWE Universal title. It won’t just be a regular match either, as WWE has indicated the two competitors will battle inside a steel cage. This latest announcement could give an indication as to why Lesnar came away with the surprising championship win on “the grandest stage of them all” too.

If WWE is looking to reach out globally, then they may look to do something similar to what AJ Styles did last year. Styles captured the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal during one of the WWE’s overseas shows in the United Kingdom. That was an episode of SmackDown Live, but it made history as the first time in which the WWE title changed hands outside of the United States.

If Reigns is victorious at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble, it would give WWE another bragging point for the sake of history, with the Universal Championship having been won at an event over in the Middle East. At the very least, it seems to give WWE a way to promote the WWE Network as a way to see this event as it takes place in Saudi Arabia. Not only will fans be able to see a huge Royal Rumble match with 50 superstars, but also a steel cage battle involving Brock and Roman.

Meanwhile, there are other WWE rumors out there that Brock Lesnar won’t drop the title to Roman Reigns but possibly to another superstar who is set to make his return to WWE in the near future. Stay tuned, as the landscape of WWE may change even more, and it may occur at any place on the globe, at any time.