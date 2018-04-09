Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bikini Pic Of Herself Posing On Surfboard In Tropical Waters

Kourtney Kardashian wears yellow metallic string bikini in the Turks and Caicos while sitting on a surfboard.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sultry bikini pic of herself posing on a surfboard in gorgeous tropical waters. On Monday, the 38-year-old posted another image from her trip to the Turks and Caicos. She ventured to the picturesque island for five days with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

The photo shows Kourtney striking a sexy pose with her hands behind her head as she sits on her knees aboard a surfboard in the crystal-clear blue water. Kardashian is wearing a metallic yellow string bikini. Her hair is slicked back and she’s wearing sunglasses.

“Sporty spice,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned the image.

Kim Kardashian is sharing her own photos and Instagram stories on Monday from the Turks and Caicos as well. She and Kourtney weren’t photographed together during their vacation, but it appears that they were there at the same destination. The duo has been busy posting photos and Instagram stories about their trip to the Turks and Caicos. Several videos were posted on Saturday and Sunday of their fun-filled time abroad.

The Daily Mail writes that Kourtney’s latest snap of her posing on a surfboard comes just hours after Kim shared a photo of her paddleboarding in a red bikini. Sometimes the sisters are viewed as competing against each other by showing off their beach bodies, but it’s possible they love giving fans what they love in one big dose.

sporty spice A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 9, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

A source told E! Online that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima lodged at the luxurious Amanyara Resort. The two wanted to escape and spend quality time together. Their romantic getaway was filled with enjoying the beautiful scenery, listening to music in their villa, and having massages. The lovebirds rode bikes and playfully chased each other down to the water.

Kourtney shared the snap seen below in one of her Instagram stories on Sunday. She’s seen wearing a dark-colored bikini as she dips her feet in the water at Turks and Caicos.

Kardashian Beach Day! Kourtney and Kim Spend a Relaxing Sunday at the Shore https://t.co/k7rDlBU26X — People (@people) April 8, 2018

It’s been at least two months since fans last saw Kourtney Kardashian in a swimsuit. She flaunted her killer body in several photos from her trip to Mexico with Younes. The couple stayed at a resort in Punta De Mita, where Kourtney posted a number of bikini pics that showed her posing poolside, tanning on deck, and sitting at a beach bar.