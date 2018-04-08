Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Troll Each Other Yet Again On Instagram

Things are going just fine for the Hollywood couple.

Another day, another friendly troll between Hollywood ‘it’ couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Playful banter between the married actors is something their fans and followers are all too used to, and this time around Ryan was on the receiving end of things as Blake posted a hilarious caption on Instagram.

According to Just Jared, Blake posted a photo of her and Ryan on the red carpet for the premiere of A Quiet Place this morning. In the new post, Blake can be seen touching Ryan on his chest as he beams at her with a wide smile.

In the caption, Blake quipped “If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself.”

What appeared to start off as a compliment regarding her husband, quickly turned into a joke about her hairstyle choice. Ryan even responded in the comment section joking about being happy “back then.”

The clever jab from Blake came a week after Ryan trolled his wife on Twitter in response to a gossip article which claimed they were on the fritz. People reported that Ryan clapped back to the article which suggested he and his wife were struggling in their marriage with a clever tweet which read “I wish.”

Ryan then joked that he could “use a little ‘me time.'”

The trolling didn’t end there, as Ryan’s mother got dragged into the playful banter as well a few days ago. Harper’s Bazaar noted Ryan responded to yet another article which referenced his funny tweet about his split from Blake. After saying Ryan had shut down split rumors, he was spotted on the red carpet with his mother and Blake.

We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 4, 2018

“We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends,” Ryan joked.

Things are going just fine for Blake and Ryan as the jokes continue to fly around between the two on Instagram and Twitter. After the recent news of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum’s separation, many fans have placed all their hope in love on the Deadpool actor and Gossip Girl alum.